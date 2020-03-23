Rangers’ Steven Gerrard posts vital message on social media

Many people across the country have been practising self-isolation for the last week, and Rangers players and staff have been included in that.

Steven Gerrard showed fans his skills from his own home last week when he took part in the #toiletpaperchallenge, using a piece of toilet roll to do kick-ups with before nominating former teammate Jamie Carragher to do the same.

The Rangers boss has recently been active on social media once again, though on this occasion he took a more serious approach and displayed more leadership.

That is the responsible thing to do considering the position Gerrard is in, and the fact that Liverpool and Rangers fans look up to him means he may be able to make a difference in light of recent events.

Gerrard has an amazing reach, with more than £160,000 likes in response to his message, and therefore his advice could have a wide-ranging impact not just in the UK, but perhaps across the globe.

Others should follow his example and use the power of their following for good too, particularly as Gerrard has championed key workers in their time of need.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski also donated €1m to fight the pandemic, which shows the wider football community is trying to do their bit to help out.

