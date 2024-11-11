Glasgow Rangers head into the international break having secured all three points at Ibrox in their Premiership clash against Hearts, but it was far from pretty.

Cyriel Dessers netted for the third game in a row, opening the scoring after just six minutes with a close-range finish. That was as good as it would get for Rangers, as their performance levels dropped as the game went on.

It was yet another turgid and lethargic display which has been common this term under Philippe Clement and the international break has come at the right time for him and his team.

It is evident that several players in blue need a break due to their recent exertions in Europe and domestically. James Tavernier is one name that stands out, as his performances for the Ibrox side this season have been way below the level expected.

James Tavernier's stats for Rangers this season

Last season, the defender registered a staggering 36 goal contributions – 24 goals and 12 assists – in all competitions, becoming the Gers' leading scorer.

Over the previous few campaigns, Tavernier’s success in the final third has been exceptional.

His numbers from right-back won't ever be replicated and, while question marks naturally appear given the lack of success the club has achieved since 2016, the Englishman has led the team to a Europa League final in that time.

Adding in the Scottish Cup and League Cup triumphs along with the unforgettable 2020/21 unbeaten league title win, Tavernier played his part.

Has this season been a year too far for the player, however? Especially as it looked like he might have been on the move during the summer.

Indeed, Steven Gerrard was reportedly keen on signing him for Al-Ettifaq in Saudi, which would have seen the former Ibrox boss reunite with Tavernier, but no move materialised.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst – another former Gers manager – also showed keen interest in securing his signature for Besiktas. Again, no concrete bid was made by the Turkish side and the captain began the season fully committed to the Light Blues.

Perhaps Clement should have made a better effort to move him on, as his form has dipped dramatically since last term.

Tavernier's league stats for Rangers Metric 2023/24 2024/25 Goals 17 0 Assists 10 3 Big chances created 19 6 Successful dribbles per game 1 0.5 Key passes per game 3 2.5 Via Sofascore

In 19 games for the club in all competitions, Tavernier has scored just once – a penalty against Dundee – while grabbing a further three assists. Hardly the numbers the Light Blues have been used to with the captain.

The defender hasn’t been at his finest defensively either. In the top flight, he has lost possession on average 20 times per game, while being dribbled past 0.5 times per match.

Taking statistics out of the equation, Tavernier’s intensity has been lacking, showing little fight to win the ball back when he loses it. Could it be time for a change of leadership in the near future?

Clement may already have an ideal candidate right in front of him. Someone who has shown a resurgence of late under the Belgian…

Raskin's performance in numbers vs Hearts

Nico Raskin has started the previous five matches for the Gers, partnering Connor Barron in the heart of the midfield to good effect.

Against Hearts, Clement opted to use Raskin and Barron at the base of his midfield, deploying Mohamed Diomande in a more advanced role, which certainly suits his attributes.

During the match, Raskin took 87 touches, completed 85% of his passes, made six tackles and won an impressive eight of 11 ground duels, displaying his tenacity in the centre of the pitch.

He was even given a rating of 8/10 by Glasgow World for his display and with every passing match, Raskin’s confidence is building.

After suffering an injury in pre-season, it looked as though the Belgian would struggle to make inroads into the team, especially as a Barron/Diomande duo was forming in the middle of the pitch.

These recent displays prove just how effective the 23-year-old can be if given a chance in the starting XI.

Could he emerge as a candidate to take over the captaincy when Tavernier does finally depart Ibrox?

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Rangers' future captain

Michael Beale signed the midfielder in the 2023 January transfer window, even reportedly beating off Barcelona to secure his signature.

He then missed only three games for the Gers during the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, which allowed him to settle in well ahead of his first full campaign at the club.

The youngster endeared himself to several of the senior professionals at the club, with Scott Arfield showering him with praise.

"Nico, in his first two training sessions he was sensational. You could see that he is built to play at a club the size of Rangers. I can see him playing there for years. He is captain material."

Not a bad endorsement for the future captaincy, yet Raskin struggled last term. An injury meant he missed 19 games. Even when he was fit, Clement tended to keep him on the bench as it appeared he wasn’t a big fan of the former Standard Liege starlet.

Another injury suffered before the start of the season threatened to derail his spell in Glasgow before it had even begun, but he has shown incredible resilience to emerge as a vital member of the squad.

In the Premiership, Raskin has won 6.6 total duels per game – a success rate of 66% - while making 3.3 tackles and recovering the ball four times per game, showcasing his ability to win the ball back in the heart of the midfield and his strength in one on one battles.

"I’m happy now to play as a No.6 - my collaboration with Connor [Barron] is good, we love to work together" - Nico Raskin.

Rangers may not be at their best, but this midfield triumvirate of Barron/Raskin/Diomande has given Clement a strong core to the starting XI, that’s for sure.

Tavernier won't be at the Light Blues for much longer. Could Raskin be a viable contender for the captaincy role when it becomes available? Only time will tell.