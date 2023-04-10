Glasgow Rangers have struggled to replace former captain Barry Ferguson since he departed the Ibrox side way back in the summer of 2009.

The midfielder played for the club in two separate spells and there is no doubt that he is one of the finest players to grace the Ibrox turf in the previous 30 years with an honours list that boasts five league titles and ten domestic cups while leading the side to an unthinkable UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Many have tried and many have failed, yet under Michael Beale, could the Light Blues finally have the heir to Ferguson’s throne present in the current first-team squad? Former Gers player Thomas Buffel certainly thinks so.

Buffel, who played alongside the Scot between 2005 and 2008, believes Nicolas Raskin could be Rangers’ next Ferguson, saying: “If I had to choose one player who Nico reminds me of, it would be Barry Ferguson.

“It’s difficult to say this because I know what Barry means to Rangers and I don’t want to put too much pressure on Nico. But as a midfielder he has the same football qualities as Barry.

“There’s the determination and the physical qualities too, the desire to put up the sleeves and say, ‘Come on, let’s fight for the win’. And he can go forward and score goals, which Barry could do also.

“Rangers are getting a very exciting player and I’m sure he will do well."

How has Nicolas Raskin performed for Rangers?

The Belgian has been solid so far during his short spell in Glasgow, particularly impressing during the recent Old Firm derby defeat last weekend.

Joshua Barrie dubbed the 5 foot 10 midfielder as a “stand-out” following his performance and he managed to be one of the better performers against Celtic which bodes well heading into the future.

Indeed, in just five league games so far for the club, Raskin is already averaging 51 touches and holds a pass success rate of 86%, embodying Ferguson who was the master at controlling the ball and dictating play through a variety of passes.

The 22-year-old is also able to attack and defend at will, managing to succeed with 75% of his attempted dribbles while chipping in with two tackles per game.

Indeed, the former Rangers captain loved to get forward as often as possible, evidenced by the fact he scored 43 times for the club, whereas he enjoyed the challenge of screening the back four when necessary too.

It is still far too early in Raskin’s career to be putting pressure on him to be the next Ferguson, however early impressions suggest he has all the attributes to be the player that the club have required for a long time.