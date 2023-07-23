Glasgow Rangers have been active throughout the summer transfer window so far as Michael Beale has made seven additions to his playing squad.

Who have Rangers signed this summer?

The Light Blues head coach has been able to sign Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers, Leon Balogun, Dujon Sterling, Cyriel Dessers, and Jack Butland on permanent deals, whilst Abdallah Sima has joined on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

There is still more than a month to run before the deadline passes, though, and the Scottish giants are still in the market to land another number nine, as they are reportedly pursuing a deal for Feyenoord ace Danilo.

The Daily Record recently reported that the Gers have had an offer of around £5.2m rejected by the Dutch club, who are holding out for a fee of more than £6m for their second-choice striker.

Jordan Campbell, of The Athletic, has claimed that the 24-year-old marksman is being eyed as a 'hybrid' forward to start alongside Dessers in the attack.

Beale could, however, find a dream alternative for that role by swooping for Montenegro international Nikola Krstovic, who was reportedly priced out of a move to Ibrox earlier this year.

How much would Nikola Krstovic cost Rangers?

Football Insider claimed that Dunajska Streda valued that prolific machine at up to £5m in order to ward off interest from the Light Blues.

Yet, the club's £5.2m offer for Danilo suggests that they are now willing to shell out that kind of fee for a striker, which could open the door for them to go back in for the 23-year-old dynamo.

Krstovic could be perfectly suited to a hybrid role alongside another attacker as the Streda hotshot has played out wide earlier in his career and has showcased his ability to score goals as well as create them.

He produced an outstanding 26 goals and four assists across 35 appearances in all competitions for his current club last season, which included 18 goals in 27 league matches - two more strikes than any Rangers player managed in the Scottish Premiership in that time.

His 1.3 key passes per game across three European Championship qualifiers for Montenegro earlier this year is also more than any Gers striker produced in the league last term, which shows that the talented youngster could suit playing alongside another striker due to his potential creative spark.

Danilo, on the other hand, scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 48 games for Feyenoord throughout the 2022/23 campaign and only created 0.6 Eredivisie chances per clash.

This came after he managed 15 goals and five assists across 26 matches for Ajax's first-team and U21 side combined the previous year.

These statistics suggest that the potential is there for Krstovic, who was once described as a "clinical" forward by journalist Josh Bunting, to be a dream alternative to the Brazilian target due to his superior return in front of goal.

Whilst there is no guarantee that the Montenegro international will be able to translate his form over to Scottish football, Feyenoord's stubborn approach to negotiations for Danilo could force the Light Blues to look elsewhere and the £5m fee for the Streda marksman could represent a worthwhile gamble based on his impressive form last term.