After missing out on the Scottish Premiership, it's set to be a summer of change at Rangers, which could reportedly spark the return of a player who left six years ago.

Rangers transfer news

Philippe Clement certainly isn't messing around when it comes to refining his squad this summer, with the likes of John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun and John McLaughlin all set to leave as free agents at the end of the season. This means that they'll have the chance to bow out with the ultimate victory against Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

Whilst those who are leaving will be firmly focused on enjoying a successful farewell, the Gers have already turned their attention towards replacements this summer, with the likes of Oscar Cortes and Abdallah Sima potentially turning their loan deals permanent in the coming months. What's more, Rangers are also reportedly closing in on making Jose Cordoba their first signing of the summer, having agreed personal terms.

Once that deal is agreed, it's McLaughlin they could then replace. According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers are in talks to sign Liam Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his Motherwell contract this summer. The goalkeeper left Ibrox six years ago but could now make a return to provide backup for Clement's number one, Jack Butland.

Still just 28 years old, the Gers should have the ideal deputy for Butland should they secure the services of Kelly once more. Meanwhile, for Kelly, it would represent quite the full circle moment to make his way back to Ibrox.

"Terrific" Kelly can continue Rangers overhaul

It certainly looks as though Rangers are looking to get their summer business completed as quickly as possible, as they look to finally end what is turning into a dominant run by Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. Kelly, though arriving as a number two, would play a small part in that too. The shot-stopper earned plenty of praise during his time at Motherwell, including from manager Stuart Kettlewell even in the face of criticism.

The Motherwell boss said via BBC Sport back in February: "As a goalkeeper, if there's a mistake you're there to be shot at if people want to label blame.

"But very simply, from my point of my view, you look at his availability and the influence he's been in his time at the football club, not least in the fact he's our captain. And we're delighted to have him as our captain.

"I can assure you there's no-one who dissects anything more than Liam. If he feels he's culpable for a goal or a situation in a game, he's the first person to hold his hand up. He's not scared to take blame for anything and I really enjoy his integrity. He's a terrific influence on everyone else around him."