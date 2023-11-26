Rangers now close to sealing a "priority" in-house deal for a "tremendous" Ibrox ace, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers know that the January transfer window will afford them the opportunity to make more signings, should Philippe Clement feel the need to bolster his squad at that point.

It would certainly make sense, allowing quality additions to enhance their hopes of going all the way in the Scottish Premiership title race this season, and a number of players have been linked with moves to Ibrox recently.

Arsenal teenager Mason Cotcher is one player who has been seen as a possible transfer target for the Gers, while a return for Ryan Kent has even been mooted recently. Lawrence Shankland and Bojan Miovski have also been spoken of as options in the same report, so it is clear that there are plenty of players in the mix to arrive in January.

It is also vital that Rangers keep hold of some of their most prized assets, however, ensuring that they don't move on to pastures new, and an exciting update has now emerged regarding one such figure.

McCausland close to new Rangers deal

Taking to X on Saturday, Romano said that Ross McCausland has agreed to sign a new contract with Rangers, in what represents a significant development.

"EXCL: Rangers top talent Ross McCausland has agreed to sign new long term deal until June 2027. Done and sealed, set to be signed in the next 24/48h. New deal was priority for the club after Ross impressed attracting big clubs and also made his international debut."

This is brilliant news for Rangers, considering how much potential McCausland has in his boots, having already made a positive impact this season, albeit sporadically.

The 20-year-old may only have made one Scottish Premiership start in the lead-up to Sunday's clash with Aberdeen at Pittodrie, but he has produced some strong cameos, leading to Lee McCulloch to say of him after the win over Sparta Prague in the Europa League:

"He was absolutely brilliant. He has got pace and I thought his technical first touch was tremendous tonight. And playing in this cauldron and the magnitude of the game, to come out and look composed and he looked full of confidence. He had a shot on goal, which the goalkeeper made a great save. He cut inside the man and had a great weight of pass for Danilo who had a shot on goal. He worked hard and is brilliant coming through the academy."

Retaining the services of the most exciting young talent at the club is paramount for Rangers, and McCausland falls into that category, and there is no reason why he cannot continue to grow as a player as the years pass.

A new contract also ensures that the Gers are in a strong bargaining position in the future, should interest in the young Scot emerge, meaning they can demand a big fee for the forward, at least making a sizeable amount if they do eventually have to offload him.