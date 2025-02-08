With the January transfer window now shut, Rangers reportedly expect one particular attacking player to head for the Ibrox exit door should an offer arrive in the summer.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers found themselves incredibly limited in the January transfer window despite their need for reinforcements and, therefore, managed to welcome just one fresh face in Rafael Fernandes. The LOSC Lille defender arrived on loan in the early stages of the window and has since made his first appearance in a comfortable 4-0 victory over Ross County.

Instead of further January arrivals, those at Ibrox seemingly set their attention straight on the summer transfer window to ensure that they secured a deal to sign Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract agreement. The young Scot is one of the most talented young players in the Scottish Premiership and will join the club at the end of the season.

Welcoming Cameron, technical director Nils Koppen told the Rangers website: "I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer.

"He is a talented young player, who has already gained great experience in the Scottish Premiership, and adding young, Scottish talent to our first-team squad is hugely important to all of us at the club. Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

It's not just incomings that the Gers have turned their attention to, either. According to Football Insider, Rangers now expect Cyriel Dessers to leave in the summer transfer window after failing to get his move in January.

After falling down the pecking order, the forward's sale was seen as a way to generate funds for Philippe Clement to spend before a move never came to fruition. Now, when the summer arrives, he could finally be heading for the exit door.

Rangers must cash in on "great" Dessers

Whilst Dessers has enjoyed moments to applaud in his Rangers career, at 30 years old and falling down the pecking order, the Gers must look to raise funds by selling the forward this summer.

It's then that they can pursue targets of their own and perhaps welcome a younger, better and more suitable striker for Clement, who still found plenty of praise for Dessers in Rangers' recent last-gasp defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

Despite defeat against the Red Devils, the Gers boss was quick to praise his forward for his finish in the equalising goal at Old Trafford, telling Rangers TV: “We kept going and scored a very good goal, it was a great finish from Cyriel, but it is a pity we got a sucker punch at the end as the team deserved more and a draw would have been a fair result.”

That moment at Old Trafford may yet prove to be a sign of what could have been for Dessers at Rangers, as the Ibrox exit door moves closer and closer ahead of the summer.