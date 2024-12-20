Rangers are interested in completing the signing of a £2m-rated youth international who Nils Koppen rates, according to a fresh transfer claim.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are desperately trying to cling on to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, but there is a huge amount of work to do in the coming months, and new signings are arguably needed in the January transfer window.

One player who has been linked with an exciting move to Rangers is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who has struggled for regular playing time at Chelsea since joining from Leicester City in the summer. In fact, not a single Premier League start has come his way, so a move to Ibrox could appeal to him.

Meanwhile, Hatim Essaouabi has been mentioned as an option to come in and bolster Philippe Clement's options in defence, with the Gers even making contact over the transfer.

On the flip side, there is a risk of Rangers losing key players, with forward Hamza Igamane linked with a move away from the club. The 22-year-old is wanted by the likes of Everton, West Ham United, Bournemouth, Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle United.

Rangers eyeing move for £2m-rated ace

According to The Daily Mail, Rangers are thought to be eyeing the signing of £2m-rated NK Osijek midfielder Marko Soldo in the January transfer window.

The report states that former Gers left-back Borna Barisic has "given a glowing recommendation to the Ibrox hierarchy", urging them to snap up his Croatian compatriot. Technical director Koppen "likes what he sees" in the youngster, and a bid next month is now "looking increasingly likely."

In truth, not a huge amount is known about Soldo compared to some of the names linked with Rangers above, but that's not to say that he wouldn't be a shrewd signing by the Scottish giants.

Only 21 years of age, the midfielder has already won a total of 19 caps at youth international level, with 10 of those coming for Croatia's Under-21s.

Marko Soldo's international stats Caps Goals Croatia Under-21s 10 0 Croatia Under-20s 1 0 Croatia Under-19s 1 0 Bosnia Under-17s 7 0

Soldo may not be seen as a player who could come in and be an instant hit, given his lack of experience at the senior level, but he could still be an effective squad player from the off, before maturing into more of a key man over time.

The Croatian ace has still bagged 10 goal contributions (six goals and four assists) in 23 appearances for Osijek, however, showing that he can already be an effective player away from the youth scene.

While predominantly a midfielder these days, Soldo is also adept at shining as a wide attacker, but as the report states, his more disciplined new position could allow Mohamed Diomande to be given more of a roaming role for Rangers, which could appeal to Clement.