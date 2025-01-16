Rangers are among the teams interested in signing a “highly-rated” midfielder from the English Championship in this transfer window, according to a recent report.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers made it back-to-back wins on Wednesday night, as they brushed aside Aberdeen 3-0 to ease a bit of the pressure on manager Philippe Clement. Despite the victory, Rangers remain 13 points behind leaders Celtic, and for that reason, the Scottish side could be busy in what remains of this January transfer window.

Instead of talking about who could arrive at Ibrox however, this month has so far been more about who could leave the club. It was reported earlier this week that Rangers could look to sell striker Cyriel Dessers. The forward, who got on the scoresheet against Aberdeen, has been in and out of the side in recent weeks, and given there is interest from Italy, Rangers could “sacrifice” the player this month.

The Gers also look set to lose winger Rabbi Matondo, as the club have agreed to loan him out to an unnamed European club, who will have a £2 million option at the end of it. The 24-year-old is another player who has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox and now looks set to move on.

Meanwhile, it has also been claimed that West Ham are leading the race to sign Vaclav Cerny at the end of his loan with the Gers, making it harder for the Scottish giants to secure his services beyond this campaign.

Rangers eyeing move to sign "highly-rated" player this month

As there could be a few exits on the cards at Ibrox, the Gers now have their eyes on a potential incoming, as Football Insider reports that Rangers are eying a move to sign Allan Campbell from Luton Town this month.

Campbell is currently on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic but is said to be keen on a move back to Scotland this month, and that has alerted the interest of Rangers as well as Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian, who could look to make a permanent move for the midfielder.

The 26-year-old is already known in the Scottish Premiership, as he came through the academy at Motherwell. Campbell played 160 times for the Scottish side, scoring 16 goals in the process, and one of those came against the Gers during the 2017/18 campaign, when he netted in a 2-2 draw.

Allan Campbell's Scottish Premiership stats Apps 122 Goals 14 Assists 6

Campbell, who was labelled as “highly-rated” by Graham Alexander while at Motherwell, was an excellent performer for Motherwell, and that earned him his move to Luton in 2021. However, after two seasons as a regular, he has now lost his place at Kenilworth Road, and his future appears away from the club.

Campbell’s ability to play across multiple positions in midfield would make him a very useful addition for Clement at the moment.