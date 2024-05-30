With Jon McLaughlin leaving at the end of his contract, Rangers are reportedly eyeing a move to sign some competition for Jack Butland at Ibrox ahead of next season.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers are certainly not wasting any time this summer, having already signed Jefte to replace the departing Borna Barisic down the left-hand side. Speaking about the Brazilian's arrival, Philippe Clement told the club's website: "Jefté is an exciting young defender, and I am delighted that he has joined our squad so early in the summer period.

"He has already shown he is a player of great quality and potential and I am confident he can play a big part in our squad moving forward - I look forward to working with him in the months to come.”

What's more, after sealing one signing, the Gers have instantly turned their attention towards another potential incoming. According to Fussball Europa, Rangers are eyeing a move to sign Stojan Lekovic in what will reportedly be a bargain deal. The Radnicki 1923 goalkeeper allegedly has a gentleman's agreement with his current club which will give him the green light to leave if the right offer comes in this summer.

The Scottish giants aren't alone in their interest in the 6ft 6in shot-stopper though, with Aberdeen also seemingly eyeing a move to create an interesting race for his signature.

Still just 22 years old, Lekovic will be hoping to eventually become the number one wherever he ends up, which would mean stepping into Butland's role eventually at Ibrox. As the summer goes on, the race for his signature could be one to watch in Scotland.

"Bargain" Lekovic can become Butland successor

With plenty of time to reach his peak and make further improvements, Lekovic stands in good stead to eventually replace Butland if he completes a move to Rangers this summer. His 6ft 6in frame alone is one that can be coached into a top goalkeeper, with the likes of Thibaut Courtois possessing similar statures. Now seems to be the best time for Rangers to strike too after Fussball Europa's editor Andre Oechsner described the goalkeeper as a "bargain".

Looking to end Celtic's recent run of dominance in the Scottish Premiership next season, bargains deals should still be the name of the game for those at Ibrox, whilst handing Clement plenty to work with in his first full season in the charge. And that could see Lekovic arrive in the coming months of the summer transfer window.