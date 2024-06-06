Having already signed Oscar Cortes, Rangers now reportedly have a "concrete" interest in signing another young winger who could only add to the firepower in Philippe Clement's squad.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have enjoyed a busy summer so far, welcoming both Jefte and Cortes to begin a summer overhaul following the departures of John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Jon McLaughlin and others.

Clement expressed his delight at welcoming Cortes back after an initial loan spell last season, telling the official Rangers website:

"I am really pleased to have Oscar coming back. He was a big asset to the squad when he came to the club and he showed the qualities that attracted him to us. Oscar suffered a setback, but he has worked tirelessly during his recovery and I am sure all of the fans are looking forward to seeing him again next season.”

Now, the Belgian could welcome another young winger. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Rangers have a "concrete" interest in signing Yusuf Kabadayi this summer. The Gers are joined by Lecce and St Pauli in their interest in the Bayern Munich gem but will hope to eventually win the race to add to Clement's attack.

Still just 20 years old, Kabadayi spent last season on loan in the 2.Bundesliga at Schalke and could now step up to the top flight, be that in Italy, Germany or Scotland.

"Great" Kabadayi can form Cortes partnership

A left-winger, who can also play through the middle and on the right-hand side, Kabadayi could form a partnership with Cortes with a move to Rangers this summer. Given how young both players are too, the ceiling could be fairly endless if Clement gets things right. The Belgian has clearly set his sights on more than just next season, given the focus on young players.

After he managed five goals in all competitions last season, Schalke will likely be disappointed to have been outpriced of a move for Kabadayi, who was at the centre of former sporting director Andre Hechelmann's praise when he arrived.

Hechelmann told the official club website: “We are pleased that our efforts to sign Yusuf have been rewarded and that he could fulfill his wish of joining us. As a talented youth international with lots of quality and a great attitude, he will fit perfectly with our philosophy."

That attitude and quality could now benefit Rangers rather than the German club, as the Gers begin to circle around yet another young talent this summer.