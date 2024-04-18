With the Scottish Premiership title race still hanging in the balance, Rangers have turned their attention to handing Philippe Clement a boost away from the pitch, with the Gers now hopeful of putting an end to a frustrating contract saga.

Rangers contract news

As things stand, it's set to be a busy summer of departures at Ibrox, with Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe, Ryan Jack and Jon McLaughlin all among those set to leave as free agents. It's quite the act from those at the club, but one that may leave Clement room to make his mark in his first summer transfer window in charge.

On that front, Rangers have already been linked with permanent moves for Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes in moves to bolster Clement's attack. The Gers will be hoping to have the lure of champions heading into the summer, but it remains to be seen whether they can force another slip from Celtic and regain any advantage in the title race.

One player who will undoubtedly play a part in that ambition is John Lundstram and Rangers will hope that remains the case. The former Sheffield United midfielder looked on course to leave with contract talks stalling and his deal running out. Now, however, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider, Rangers are hopeful that an agreement can be reached with Lundstram with talks ongoing.

It would be quite the turnaround if the Gers managed to keep hold of Lundstram, with clubs in England still keen, and it also looked as though contract talks were proving to be all too difficult. With time running out, both parties must make their decisions one way or another, especially as Rangers' title fight continues to take unexpected twists and turns against Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Clement added to the confidence regarding Lundstram's future, recently saying: "I'm totally confident about that. There's a lot of love on both sides so then there will be a solution one moment."

"Brilliant" Lundstram is key for Rangers

Whilst several changes are on the cards this summer, Rangers would be wise to do everything in their power to secure Lundstram's future. The experience that he adds could be key for several sides and remains important in the Gers' bid for title success in Scotland.

Having started in all but three of Rangers' Scottish Premiership games this season too, it's clear that Clement sees Lundstram as a crucial part of his side. If he does leave on a free, meanwhile, then the 30-year-old will be one to watch, having earned plenty of praise during his time in England.

Former manager Chris Wilder was among those with nothing but good things to say, once saying: “I’ve got to say…I thought John Lundstram was outstanding when he came on. He’s come out the team for a couple of games. He’s been brilliant for us. His energy levels have dropped down but we’ve got genuine competition and John knows that”.