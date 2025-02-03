Glasgow Rangers are now looking to pull off an ambitious deadline day swoop for Philippe Clement as they aim to add late reinforcements to their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign, it has emerged.

Rangers aiming for additions

The first half of the season has not gone to plan for the Ibrox side, with the club currently 10 points off the lead in the Scottish Premiership having played a game more than league leaders Celtic.

Knocked out of the Champions League in the qualification stages, they did at least secure automatic qualification into the knockout stages of the Europa League thanks to a strong campaign that saw them lose just twice, to Lyon and Manchester United.

Rangers next five games (All Comps) Queen's Park (Home) Scottish Cup Hearts (Away) SPL St. Mirren (Home) SPL Kilmarnock (Away) SPL Motherwell (Home) SPL

So far this month though, the Gers have made just one signing, Rafael Fernandes on loan from Lille to help bolster their backline.

Speaking after the 4-0 win over Ross County, Clement remained hopeful that he would be joined by other new faces in the final hours of the window.

“We had meetings about players who have the level to help the team and to help us get to the next level. We will see now in the next couple of hours what's possible for the club", he explained.

“It's not my decision to take. We had clear talks about profiles, about players. Then it's about the club, if it's possible or not. I will see.”

The club have been linked with several new faces in recent days, including forward Emmanuel Dennis and Dundee star Lyall Cameron, though neither move is thought to be advanced. Now, they have been linked with another new face but will face an uphill battle to land him in the dying stages of the transfer window.

Rangers want "elite talent" on loan

That comes as a report from The Daily Mail, relayed by Ibrox News, has revealed that Rangers are now keen on signing Argentine youngster Aaron Anselmino on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender, who has been dubbed an "elite talent" by one scout on X, was signed by Chelsea for £15m in the summer but only completed the move to Stamford Bridge this month after spending six months with Boca Juniors.

Now, he is set to be on the move before making his debut for the Blues, with the club open to loaning him out in the final hours of the window. It is thought that Marseille lead the race for his signature as things stand, but a fresh report from The Scottish Daily Mail claims that Rangers now also want to sign the talented defender on loan.

Centre-back is an area that the club are desperate to strengthen, having seen injuries force skipper and veteran James Tavernier into the makeshift role in the Europa League clash with Union Saint-Gilloise, though John Souttar and Clinton N'Siala both returned for the weekend's win over Ross County.

Any deal for the highly-rated Anselmino will likely need to be put in motion imminently should they want to beat Marseille to a deal, but he could be just the talent to help the Gers end the season on a high.