Rangers, desperate to close the gap on Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, are now reportedly keen to beat the Bhoys to the signature of an in-demand player in January.

Rangers transfer news

Although the Gers have stopped the rot in recent weeks, avoiding defeat in their last four games in all competitions, a 1-1 draw against Dundee United last time out would have felt like a loss given that they sit a staggering 11 points behind leaders Celtic and nine behind second-place Aberdeen. Simply put, Philippe Clement's side have endured a disastrous season so far and arguably desperately need January reinforcements.

The rumours are already underway on that front too. The likes of Joe Gelhardt have been linked with a move to Ibrox in recent weeks in what would only be a loan move away from Leeds United.

With that said, according to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Rangers are now keen on beating Celtic to sign Evan Ferguson on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the January transfer window. The Irishman will be allowed to leave the Seagulls this winter amid his struggle to break into Fabian Hurzeler's side ahead of Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro.

Still just 20 years old, Ferguson would be an impressive coup for Rangers, especially ahead of Celtic, with both clubs seemingly making approaches by expressing their interest. He could even be the signing that turns their season around, however, with West Ham United and Fulham also reportedly interested, the Gers may have to put together quite the pitch to convince the forward.

"Amazing" Ferguson would transform Rangers attack

When looking for a reason why Rangers currently sit so far adrift of both Celtic and Aberdeen, their blunt attack should instantly stand out. The Gers have scored just 17 goals in 12 games, which is 11 fewer than Aberdeen and 18 fewer than the champions. It's a clear point of weakness and one that Ferguson could instantly solve in the January transfer window.

An out-an-out goalscorer, the 20-year-old scored six Premier League goals from 4.6 expected last season - as per FBref - highlighting just how clinical he can be when given the opportunity. Amid a frustrating spell at The Amex, a loan move away would be perfectly timed in January and Rangers could be in a position to offer the Irishman a much-needed starting place.

Despite recent frustrations, Ferguson remains a player who has been at the centre of praise over the years, with former teammate Alexis Mac Allister saying via BBC Sport in the 2022/23 campaign: "Evan is an amazing player. He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is."

It's a deal that Rangers could be able to afford since it would be on loan and one they should pursue in the hope of welcoming the solution to their attacking problems throughout the current campaign.