With Rangers looking to bounce back from a disappointing end to the Scottish Premiership season, the Gers are reportedly keen to make the ultimate statement by signing a Champions League winner.

Rangers transfer news

It's all change at Ibrox this summer, as Philippe Clement begins to make his mark on the current Rangers squad, bidding farewell to the likes of Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic, as well as John Lundstram. The former Sheffield United midfielder had been in negotiations over a new contract, but is now set to leave as a free agent this summer in a frustrating blow for the Gers.

That said, Rangers have also wasted no time on the incomings front, welcoming Brazilian left-back Jefte to replace Barisic. Clement will hope that the left-back is the first of several names through the door this summer.

Now, after replacing one departing player in Barisic, those at Ibrox have seemingly turned their attention towards replacing Lundstram. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Rangers are keen on signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this summer, with the Premier League champions willing to cover the midfielder's reported £150k-a-week salary to get him out the door on loan in the coming months.

Phillips, of course, didn't exactly market himself well during a loan spell at West Ham United, having struggled for form, but that doesn't take away from his Champions League-winning status in the middle of the park. If Rangers can first seal a deal then help the midfielder return to his best form, then they will arguably have one of the most talented players in the Scottish Premiership.

"Excellent" Phillips would be an upgrade on Lundstram

Whilst it's easy to point out Phillips' struggles, this is still a player capable of running the show in the middle of the park on and off the ball. A stagnant Manchester City spell stalled his career and any ring rust should be shaken off after a spell to forget at West Ham, making him one to watch in the coming months.

With Celtic and Everton also reportedly interested, Rangers will have to act quickly if they want to secure his signature, however. It's not a deal without its risks, but if City are covering Philipps' wages then it is one that the Gers should do everything to avoid missing out on this summer. In signing the England international, not only would they be replacing Lundstram, but welcoming an upgrade who has plenty of experience when it comes to winning silverware.

At his best, the midfielder received high praise, including from England boss Gareth Southgate, who said: “He’s been excellent. The way he has taken to international football, it hasn’t surprised us because what we’d seen with Leeds, even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us."