With one eye on winning the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers have already turned their focus on just how they might defend their crown next season, with Ibrox chiefs now keen on signing one particular target.

Rangers transfer news

With or without the title, it looks set to be a busy summer for Philippe Clement and his side, who are set for several changes. As things stand, a number of players are set to depart as free agents at the end of the season, with Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Ryan Jack among those. Lundstram's exit may be particularly frustrating, given that a new contract had looked on the cards earlier in the campaign.

However, those departures should lead to more incomings, with permanent deals reported for both Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes to kick that off. The likes of Jhon Arias could then follow, with reports suggesting that the Gers have joined the race to sign the South American this summer as they look to fill the void left by Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima.

Arias isn't the only attacking talent linked with a move, however. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Rangers are now keen on signing Eduard Spertsyan in a deal that could cost £13m this summer. In signing the Krasnodar attacking midfielder, the Gers would also be getting one over on Old Firm rivals Celtic and strengthening Clement's side significantly.

The deal won't be an easy one to complete, though, with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine reportedly likely to be an obstacle in any business between British and Russian clubs. An example of that being the case is when Tottenham Hotspur were allegedly strongly discouraged against selling Davinson Sanchez to Spartak Moscow last summer, with the centre-back eventually moving to Galatasaray instead.

"Interesting" Spertsyan is better than Silva

Able to play on the left-hand side, as well as in an attacking-midfield role and in central midfield, Spertsyan would instantly become a solid option for Clement if those at Ibrox pushed on to secure a move. His arrival would also create doubts over Silva's starting place, even if he does turn his move permanent this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Eduard Spertsyan Fabio Silva Appearances 21 19 Starts 20 9 Goals 9 2 Assists 2 0

At just 23 years old, Spertsyan is only likely to get better and is a player who would quickly prove to make all the difference in what is likely to be a tight race to win the Scottish Premiership once again next season. If Spertsyan does leave Russia, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will certainly be among those watching his next move, having previously sung his praises via X:

When the summer window swings open, the attacking midfielder will be one to keep an eye on, with his talent more than capable of adjusting to the Scottish Premiership.