Rangers are now leading the race to sign a Scottish Premiership midfielder, having recently ramped up their interest, according to a report.

Rangers struggling against lower opposition

The Gers kicked off 2025 in emphatic fashion, defeating bitter rivals Celtic 3-0 at Ibrox, which should have been a turning point in their season. However, since then, they have struggled against some of the weaker sides in the division.

Philippe Clement's side have shared the spoils in their last two matches, most recently failing to put Dundee to the sword despite dominating possession, and there is arguably little to no chance of catching Celtic.

Despite some poor results this season, Clement continues to retain the backing of the board, with chief executive Patrick Stewart recently saying: "We are backing Philippe at this time as a board. It's about taking a deeper look at the issues, addressing those problems, and staying focused on building a stronger future for the club.

"Changing a manager isn't a silver bullet solution."

If Rangers are going to challenge for the league title next season, however, it is likely that Clement will need to strengthen his squad, and the manager has now identified a major target in midfield.

According to a report from The Sun, the Light Blues are now ramping up their interest in Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron on a pre-contract agreement.

Cameron has just a few months left on his contract, meaning the Gers can sign him for free at the end of the season, should Dundee be unable to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Clement is said to be a big fan of the 22-year-old, and there is seemingly a good chance he could be on his way to Ibrox this summer, as Rangers are now leading the race for his signature.

Cameron could replicate Barron at Ibrox

Connor Barron arrived at Ibrox from Aberdeen last summer, and he has quickly gone on to establish himself as an important player, starting the vast majority of Scottish Premiership games this season.

Cameron's performances for Dundee indicate he could be capable of emulating his Scotland U21s teammate, having put in some top-drawer performances this term. The Scot has picked up eight goals and seven assists in 27 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his versatility by featuring in both attacking and defensive roles, as well as left-midfield.

Football writer Kai Watson has lauded Cameron as a "quality player" for his "excellent" performances this season, while also stating that he is now ready to play for a bigger club.

As such, it is promising news that Rangers are leading the race for his signature, and they should look to get a deal done as soon as possible.