After losing out on the Scottish Premiership to Old Firm rivals Celtic once again, Rangers have instantly turned their attention towards the summer transfer window and are now reportedly one step away from landing their first summer arrival.

Rangers transfer news

In a summer of change which will see the likes of John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe, among others, depart as free agents, those behind the scenes at Ibrox are set to enjoy a busy summer on all fronts. As those aforementioned names depart, the likes of Oscar Cortes and Abdallah Sima could arrive on permanent deals in what would be two well-earned moves.

Meanwhile, the Gers have also been linked with a return for Liam Kelly to step in as second string to Jack Butland. The free agent left Rangers as many as six years ago, but may finally now make his return in the coming months. Reports suggest that he won't be the first name through the door this summer, however, with terms seemingly agreed with Jose Cordoba and another South American on his way.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Rangers are one step away from signing Jefte with the Brazilian left-back on his way to complete a medical and sign a contract at the club.

A natural replacement for the departing Barisic, Jefte will arrive with quite the shoes to fill, but has plenty of time to find his best form at just 20 years old this summer.

"Pacey" Jefte can fill Barisic void

Whilst Barisic was edging closer and closer past his best at 31 years old, it will still be some ask to replace the veteran left-back. But it's out with the old and in with the new in a ruthless few months at Ibrox, and Jefte, on loan at APOEL Nicosia from Fluminense this summer, proved during that spell that he has the potential to become a solid signing under Clement with three goals and four assists.

It's no surprise that South American football journalist Nathan Joyes spoke highly of the Brazilian when speaking about his Rangers move on X, dubbing him "a direct, pacey left-back".

It's that pace that a modern-day full-back can use to thrive and the kind of trait that will do Philippe Clement's side no harm. Those at Ibrox see how much of an impact James Tavernier has on the opposite flank going forward and now Jefte could play a similar role on the other side.