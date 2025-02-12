Already setting their sights on some bargain deals, Rangers are now reportedly plotting a move to sign a Championship gem ahead of Crystal Palace when the summer transfer window arrives.

Rangers transfer news

Fresh from a shock cup exit at the hands of Scottish Championship side Queen's Park, the Gers will be desperate to find some fresh positives as the pressure continues to increase on Philippe Clement. Reports have even gone as far as to suggest that the Belgian could lose his job if Rangers are knocked out of the Europa League last 16.

Off the pitch, meanwhile, what far from helped Clement is the fact that Rangers managed to welcome just one reinforcement in the January transfer window, which came in the form of Rafael Fernandes on loan from LOSC Lille.

The central defender has already made two appearances and made his first start in an unfortunate full debut to forget against Queen's Park. Whether Fernandes proves to be a great success or not, however, it's clear that those at Ibrox must and Clement a number of summer reinforcements.