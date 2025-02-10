There has been a big twist regarding the future of a "sensational" Rangers player, with the club set to open contract talks with him over an extension.

Latest Rangers news

Philippe Clement will know the importance of his Gers side enjoying an improved second half of the season, as he seeks to keep his job beyond the current campaign amid a turbulent time at Ibrox.

They currently trail Celtic by 13 points in the Scottish Premiership title race and were recently dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Queen's Park, so there is a huge amount of work to do.

However, there is hope that Rangers can do something of note in the Europa League, with the Gers automatically through to the last 16 following a dramatic final round of league phase fixtures.

When it comes to transfer news at Ibrox, Aaron Anselmino emerged as a target late in the January transfer window, with the Argentinian on loan at Boca Juniors from Chelsea earlier in the year, before being recalled last month.

In terms of summer outgoings, Cyriel Dessers is reportedly expected to leave Rangers at the end of the season, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2026/27 campaign. Now 30, the club may feel that it is the right time to cash in on him before his value starts to diminish.

Rangers set to open contract talks with player

According to a new report from Football Insider, Rangers are "set to enter contract talks" with Ianis Hagi over an extension at Ibrox in the coming weeks.

The update states that the 26-year-old "was expected to leave in the summer", but instead a "contract wrangle" got in the way of him sealing a move away from the club. Now, a twist has seen him on the verge of committing his future to the Gers.

The Romanian has chipped in with three goals and five assists in the Scottish Premiership this season, taking his overall tallies to 19 and 26 respectively in 116 appearances for the club. Former Romania winger Ilie Dumitrescu lauded him following January's Old Firm victory over Celtic, saying:

"Ianis Hagi had a sensational match. He hit a very good shot that managed to surprise a goalkeeper as excellent as Kasper Schmeichel. But he was superb for the whole game."

Granted, it looked as though Hagi was going to leave last summer, suggesting that he was happy to move on, but he has knuckled down this term and should be considered an important player moving forward.

At 26, there is still so much more to come from the 44-cap and five-goal Romania international, so losing him at this stage of his career would be a blow for Rangers. For that reason, the idea of him extending his stay and being a key part of Clement's plans for the foreseeable future is exciting.