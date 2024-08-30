Rangers are now trying to complete yet another last-minute deadline day deal for a 21-year-old rising star alongside the move to bring Nedim Bajrami to Ibrox, according to a new update from Sky Sports.

Rangers looking for deadline day signings

The Gers have had a busy summer transfer window overall, so it has been fitting that their deadline day is also threatening to be action-packed.

Sassuolo attacking midfielder Bajrami has been strongly linked with a move to Ibrox throughout the day, and it now looks as though Rangers have got their man, with Fabrizio Romano taking to X to claim that a deal has been agreed: "Nedim Bajrami from Sassuolo set to join Rangers on permanent move, deal agreed and completed. Fee will be €4m."

The Scottish Premiership side sealed the signing of Neraysho Kasanwirjo earlier in the day, too, acting as a big boost for Philippe Clement, but they did miss out on signing Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton, with the 22-year-old heading to Burnley instead.

Now, it looks as though Rangers are looking to strike another late deal alongside Bajrami, with a key update emerging as the minutes tick away on deadline day.

Rangers trying to sign 21-year-old Premier League talent

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam on X, Rangers are among the clubs trying to sign Southampton midfielder Samuel Edozie on loan before Friday's transfer cutoff, with a host of other British teams in the mix to snap him up.

Edozie could be an excellent signing for Rangers, adding further depth in midfield areas alongside Bajrami, and giving Clement a wealth of options in that area of the pitch. The 21-year-old featured in 34 of Southampton's 46 matches in the Championship last season, playing his part in the south coast club sealing promotion to the Premier League, while former Saints manager Nathan Jones once said of the ex-Manchester City youngster.

“He's been a real positive since we came in. We brought him on against Liverpool and he was fantastic. We then brought him on against Lincoln (City, in the EFL Cup) and he was fantastic. Today he was fantastic too."

The fact that Edozie represented City's Under-23s and Under-18s, making 56 appearances combined, says so much about his ability as a young player, and at 21, he is still an emerging talent who could enjoy an eye-catching year on loan at Rangers, boosting their chances of Scottish Premiership glory.

A left-sided player who can also operate on the opposite flank, and centrally for that matter, his versatility could be an added weapon for Clement, and it could even be that a permanent move materialises next year, should he impress and Southampton be willing to let him leave for good in 2025.