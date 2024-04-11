As the summer approaches, Rangers have reportedly turned their attention off the pitch towards the transfer window to ensure that Philippe Clement's first full season in charge is even better than his first few months.

Rangers transfer news

With or without the Scottish Premiership title, Rangers are seemingly set for a busy summer, especially on the departure front. As things stand, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun and Jon McLaughlin are all set to leave Ibrox on free deals upon the expiry of their contracts this summer. Leaving Clement's squad in need of reinforcements, the rumour mill has already started.

Reports have already linked the Gers to permanent moves for both Fabio Silva and Oscar Cortes. The duo have impressed enough on loan to earn permanent moves and look set to get exactly that in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Oli McBurnie recently admitted that he would like to join Rangers, as he prepares to become a free agent at the end of his Sheffield United deal this summer.

Away from attacking players, however, the Gers have reportedly lined up a replacement for McLaughlin this summer. According to Sudinfo, Rangers are very interested in signing Arnaud Bodart from Standard Liege this summer in a deal that could reportedly be worth £3.4m including bonuses. The goalkeeper has just over a year left on his current deal in Belgium.

Given that Jack Butland's long-term future is also no guarantee, signing an adequate backup in Bodart would certainly be a wise move by Rangers this summer, especially if they want to compete and win the Scottish Premiership next season. And even if Butland does stay put, strength in depth is never a bad thing for a side of Rangers' calibre.

Bodart can solve two problems in one move

At 26 years of age, Bodart is a player who could soon be in his prime, making him a possible bargain at just over £3m this summer. A deal to sign the shot-stopper would simply be smart more than anything by those at Ibrox, as they look to solve their number two problem and welcome an emergency Butland replacement should it be necessary.

Bodart, who has kept six clean sheets for Standard Liege this season, is also an international with Belgium, which once again highlights the quality that he has to step into Clement's squad next season.

What's more, even if Butland does not leave Ibrox this summer, his best years are likely to be coming to an end sooner rather than later at 31 years old, which again creates a problem that Bodart can solve for Rangers. So, as the summer transfer window approaches, the Gers' first move could be centred around another shot-stopper, be it the Belgian or another option.

Replacing Butland in the long term will arguably be one of the keys to any sustained success for Clement and co.