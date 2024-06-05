After already sealing deals for Jefte and Oscar Cortes this summer, Rangers have reportedly turned their attention to landing Phillippe Clement's third arrival of the transfer window.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers recently confirmed the arrival of Cortes on another year-long loan deal with an obligation to buy from Lens. The winger initially enjoyed a solid start to life at Ibrox in his first spell, before injury ended things before he had the chance to really find his feet in Scotland. There were seemingly enough positive signs before that knock, however, with Clement welcoming him back for another campaign.

Speaking to the official Rangers website, Cortes expressed his delight over the move, saying: “I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers.

"It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates. Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon.”

Related Clement could sign his own Aaron Ramsey in early Rangers swoop The Light Blues have been linked with an interest in the England international.

Now, however, the Gers have turned their attention towards a third arrival. According to The Scotsman, Rangers are now very likely to sign Liam Kelly on a free deal upon the expiry of his Motherwell contract. With talks already held, Clement looks set to receive an instant replacement for Jon McLaughlin, who left Ibrox as a free agent at the end of the season.

The move will be a full circle moment for Kelly, who left Rangers in 2018 and now seems on course to finally make his return as many as six years later.

"Terrific" Kelly can take McLaughlin role

Whilst Jack Butland remains Clement's clear number one at Rangers, Kelly can arrive to take McLaughlin's number two role to provide sufficient backup for the former Stoke City goalkeeper throughout what is always an action-packed campaign. At 28 years old and with experience in the Championship as well as plenty in Scotland, Kelly certainly represents a reliable second choice too, especially given the praise of Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell.

Kettlewell said via BBC Sport: "I can assure you there's no-one who dissects anything more than Liam. If he feels he's culpable for a goal or a situation in a game, he's the first person to hold his hand up. He's not scared to take blame for anything and I really enjoy his integrity. He's a terrific influence on everyone else around him."

With Jefte, Cortes and now reportedly likely Kelly through the door already this summer, Rangers' summer overhaul is certainly going to plan, making the departures of the likes of McLaughlin, Borna Barisic and Kemar Roofe seem like yesterday's news. With Clement making his mark, the Gers could make more additions over the coming months.