Glasgow Rangers look like they will undergo yet another summer rebuild, with plenty of transfer activity expected at Ibrox in the coming months.

The same thing was touted last summer under Michael Beale, yet just a few weeks into the season, it was clear some of his signings were going to be expensive failures, most notably Sam Lammers.

Philippe Clement clearly has a different mindset when it comes to transfer strategy, preferring to sign talented youngsters who could develop quickly in order to make the Gers a vast profit in the future.

With this in mind, the Belgian has been offered the chance to sign a Mexican midfielder in what is the latest name linked to the club.

Rangers transfer news

The Daily Record have recently reported that Andres Montano has been offered to both Rangers and Celtic as his agent looks to seal a deal that will take him to Europe this summer.

He currently plays for Mexican outfit Mazatlan and, despite having two years left on his current deal, the youngster is valued at just £1m, indicating he could be a bargain signing for the Light Blues.

Rafael Guillen, agent for El Cielo Management, discussed his client and the need for a move to Europe, saying:

"We think that Andres could easily play without problems for Celtic, or for Rangers, because of our relationship with them, but they are not the only ones. Celtic and Rangers have a lot of quality. The English Premier League is the number one league in the world and we already have Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez as Mexicans there.

"The Scottish League would be the best bridge for him it has a lower level that would allow Andres to play more often.

"It wouldn't help him or us to take the player to a league where he plays intermittently - what we want is for him to play and in Scotland, Andres can play plenty.”

Mexican players to feature for Rangers Player Year joined Games Goals Carlos Pena 2017 14 5 Eduardo Herrera 2017 24 2 Via Transfermarkt

Could this admission tempt Clement into making a swoop for the Mexican? Especially as he needs to add another midfielder or two to his current side.

This move could perhaps see Tom Lawrence move on in the summer, with Montano potentially a perfect upgrade to the Welshman.

Why Tom Lawrence could be replaced

It is no secret that the 50-year-old will be made to move on some players to raise funds for new arrivals. The question is, who will be leaving Ibrox?

Lammers excelled during his loan spell at FC Utrecht – scoring 11 goals in just 20 games - so he could attract some interest a year after joining.

While this is the most obvious choice for a player to be sold, Clement could offload someone like Lawrence in order to free up a large portion of the wage bill combined with the club bringing in a transfer fee.

The former Derby County star has shone in spells for the Ibrox side, yet injuries have plagued his spell north of the border.

Indeed, he missed 49 matches during his maiden season at Rangers after suffering an Achilles tendon injury, playing only nine matches for the club.

Last season saw Lawrence make 32 appearances, registering six goal contributions, but with his contract expiring next summer, this could be the perfect opportunity for Clement to cash in rather than see the 30-year-old leave for nothing, which has so often been the case with players over the previous couple of years.

How Andres Montano compares to Lawrence

Firstly, the 22-year-old is clearly not as injury-prone as Lawrence, missing just five matches in his senior career due to an injury, which means he will be available for practically every match should he join the club.

Secondly, he is eight years younger than the Welshman, suggesting that his market value will only continue to increase, especially if he lives up to his vast potential.

These are the two variables that Clement should be looking at for all signings and Montano certainly fits the bill.

Across 26 matches for Mazatlan during 2023/24, the Mexican has scored four goals and grabbed two assists, predominantly operating as either a central midfielder or as a number ten for his club side.

It is clear he has an eye for goal, while he currently ranks second in the squad for big chances created (four) in the Clausura along with ranking first for key passes per game (2) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (1.8), clear evidence of his importance to the team going forward from a midfield position, something which Rangers could do with more of.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig profiled the midfielder a few weeks ago, dubbing him a “roaming playmaker” while stating that “technique, versatility and work rate” were just some of his strengths.

His excellent club form saw the player make his debut for Mexico against Bolivia at the start of June and he shone.

During the match, the 22-year-old won six of his seven ground duels, made one key pass, succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts and made four interceptions, proving that he can excel both going forward and defensively.

This should give him plenty of confidence heading into the Copa América, which starts later this month, as he will be part of the Mexico squad hoping to win the competition for the very first time.

Clement will no doubt be keeping a close eye on his performances when Mexico take to the field, but he will be hoping a deal for the midfielder can be struck before he goes away with his national team, especially as solid displays in the USA could add several million to his value.

Lawrence showed glimpses of his abilities when called up during the 2023/24 campaign, but he is on the wrong side of 30, and it is clear Clement is going in a different direction next season, preferring to use younger players.

Signing Montano could be an excellent move by the club as they seek to tap into new markets in search of new talents.