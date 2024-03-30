Rangers have completed two off-the-pitch deals ahead of what they hope will be a big summer ahead for the Ibrox side, and both concern individuals with key off-field roles.

Gers excellent on the pitch

On the pitch, Rangers are enjoying an excellent campaign under impressive boss Philippe Clement.

Currently second in the Scottish Premiership, they sit just a point behind their Old Firm rivals, but have a game in hand on Brendan Rodgers' side, and will move back into top spot should they emerge victorious against Hibernian this afternoon.

Scottish Premiership race Pos Team Played GD Points 1 Celtic 30 +48 71 2 Rangers 29 +48 70

Led by the best defence in the division, Ibrox still has to play host to an Old Firm derby, which could prove pivotal in deciding whether the title eventually ends up with Rangers or with arch-rivals Celtic once more.

There are question marks for the summer, though, with a host of stars out of contract at the end of the season and loanee Fabio Silva likely to be too expensive to keep on a permanent basis barring a major change in transfer stance from parent club Wolves.

With wholesale changes seemingly inevitable, Rangers have already moved to head them off at the pass.

Looking ahead

This comes as Rangers have confirmed two new arrivals at board level.

James Taylor has arrived to take up the role of Chief Financial Officer, while Creag Robertson has also stepped onto the board, being appointed the Ibrox outfit's new Director of Football operations.

As per Football Insider, Rangers have moved fast to install the new members ahead of what they anticipate to be 'a busy summer transfer window' in Glasgow. It is added that "both directors are expected to play a pivotal role in the day-to-day running of the club, including input to their transfer strategy this summer," which could see a change in targets identified between now and the end of the campaign.

The positions are likely to be the same, though, and Philippe Clement will be hoping that a central midfielder will be top of the list given the impending expiring contracts for Ryan Jack and midfield general John Lundstram.

A left-back is also a priority, with long-term defender Borna Barisic also set to become a free agent at the end of the season as it stands.

Meanwhile, Fabio Silva will have to be replaced, while reports suggest that the club are already keen to cash in on Sam Lammers, who is spending the second half of the season on loan in the Netherlands.

Football Insider adds that should Rangers prove successful this season, their transfer kitty is 'expected to inflate' as a result of qualification for the first phase of the new-look Champions League, which will be bigger than ever as a result of the revamped format, with UEFA pledging to hand out at least £2bn in prize money.

With or without Champions League football, there will be plenty for the new directors to sort out ahead of the new season should Rangers remain competitive into 2024/25.