Rangers could have just been handed a boost in their transfer planning this summer following the latest update surrounding a star they have held a long-term interest in.

Philippe Clement's side set for change

Currently neck and neck in the Scottish Premiership with their Glasgow rivals, Rangers will have their full attention on finishing the season strongly, knowing that they still have two Old Firm clashes this term, which could have major ramifications for where the title eventually ends up.

Beyond that, however, there is plenty of uncertainty around the Scottish giants, with a major squad rebuild set to occur.

Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic and Jon McLaughlin will all be out of contract come the end of the campaign, and although Philippe Clement is keen to keep some of them, it is out of his hands at this point, with all six free to negotiate with clubs from around Europe.

Also among those who could leave this summer are goalkeeper Jack Butland and captain James Tavernier, both of whom have been linked with moves away from Ibrox ahead of the new season, while Ben Davies and Sam Lammers are also free to leave should offers come in for their services.

It means that attention will have to turn to incomings, with plenty of gaps to fill in the Gers squad ahead of the new season. The latest update from the continent may have handed Clement and co. a boost, though.

Potential Rangers boost over free transfer

FC Twente have confirmed that full-back Gijs Smal will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

"Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Joshua Brenet and Gijs Smal have expiring contracts. Gis Smal has indicated that he will not renew his contract at FC Twente and will, in principle, leave the club at the end of the season", they wrote in a club statement.

Rangers and Celtic have both been linked with a move for the Dutchman, and he has been mooted as the replacement at Ibrox for Barisic, who is among those likely to leave this summer as things stand.

How Smal compares to current Rangers options (23/24) Category Barisic Yilmaz Smal Appearances 20 24 17 Goals 0 1 0 Assists 3 1 1 Tackles + interceptions (per 90 mins) 3 1.95 2.55 Progressive passes (per 90 mins) 4.2 N/A 6.9

He has plenty of admirers in Scotland already, with Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson describing his ability to provide "quality deliveries" among other things.

“Smal would provide quality deliveries from the left-hand side while also being willing to actually run to the byline. He’s 5 years younger than Barisic and offers a bit more pace and aggression on that side,” Watson explained.

It had previously been reported that Smal was on the verge of agreeing a move to Feyenoord when his contract ended, but with no official confirmation yet forthcoming, Rangers will be hoping that they can convince him into an 11th-hour change of heart.