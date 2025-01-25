With just over a week left until the transfer window closes, Rangers are now reportedly closing in on winning the race to sign a Scottish star in a repeat of their previous deal for Connor Barron.

Rangers transfer news

The Gers have already turned to the transfer market once this month to welcome Rafael Fernandes and boost Philippe Clement's defensive options. Now, they've seemingly turned their attention towards welcoming a summer bargain at the heart of their midfield.

Speaking to the club website, Rangers technical director Nils Koppen welcomed Fernandes, saying: “It is fantastic to have Rafael joining Rangers for the remainder of the season and he is another exciting young talent to add to our squad.

“We identified the defensive area as one we wanted to strengthen this window, and it is great to be able to add Rafael. I am sure he can continue to develop his game at Rangers, and I look forward to seeing him challenging our defensive players for playing time in the weeks and months ahead, and potentially into the seasons ahead also.”

Not wasting any time to admire their new defender though, the Gers have already turned their attention towards another reinforcement. According to the Daily Mail, Rangers are now on the verge of signing Lyall Cameron in a move that will see them outbid and fend off any interest from Scottish Premiership rivals Aberdeen.

Whilst Aberdeen are able to offer the Dundee midfielder more game time, Rangers are reportedly set to offer Cameron the wages that he's demanding and, therefore, secure his signature. Out of contract in the summer, Rangers are set to land a bargain deal to sign the Dundee star in what mirrors their deal to sign Barron from Aberdeen last summer.

"Decisive" Cameron is one to watch

After receiving a nomination for PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award last season, a move away from Dundee always looked on the cards for a player of Cameron's talent. At 22 years old, the midfielder is a rising star only likely to get better and better, with Rangers seemingly set to benefit from a swift move to secure his signature.

Clement is already a fan of Cameron too, having told reporters in his press conference when Rangers drew 1-1 with Dundee a few weeks ago, via PLZ Soccer: "Cameron also, a very good midfielder, creative midfielder, with decisive action in the last pass and a good solid base behind him also.”

With eight goals and seven assists to his name in all competitions, that creativity has never been clearer than it has in the current campaign and Rangers should hand Cameron every opportunity to show that side of his game at Ibrox when he arrives.

In a season full of disappointment in the Scottish Premiership, the Gers could at least have one bright spark waiting for them at the end of the campaign and one who could help turn things around.