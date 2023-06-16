Rangers are "insisting" in talks for Nottingham Forest defender Jonathan Panzo after confirming Sam Lammers' signing, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who could join Rangers this summer?

Watching Old Firm rivals Celtic clinch a domestic treble last season would've been a painful one for Gers supporters, but the departure of their manager, Ange Postecoglou, could give Michael Beale's side a chance to fight back dominance over Scottish football.

The Gers saw a plethora of former first team stars leave the club in May, with Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Filip Helander and Steven Davis all departing at the end of their contracts.

In what has been a major overhaul under Beale so far, Rangers have already confirmed the arrivals of Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and, now, Lammers from Sampdoria.

The 26-year-old forward joins Rangers on a four-year contract with the Ibrox outfit confirming his arrival on Thursday afternoon.

Following their capture of Lammers, attention now turns to other targets as Rangers aim to strengthen Beale's ranks further.

One player heavily linked in the last few days is Panzo, who has been subject to approaches from the Glasgow giants as they continue to prepare for the 2023/2024 campaign.

Reliable transfer journalist Romano, taking to Twitter, says the Gers are "insisting" in talks for the Premier League defender after concluding a deal for Lammers.

However, he is a man in demand, as "many clubs" want to sign him this summer.

Who is Jonathan Panzo?

The 22-year-old was a member of England's Under-17 World Cup-winning squad and has faced off against the likes of Kylian Mbappe during spells with AS Monaco and Dijon in France.

Panzo also made his Forest debut in 2022 against Hull City and would come to Rangers with plenty of potential, especially after a very productive 22/23 loan spell at Coventry City.

The player starred under Mark Robins on route to a Championship Play-Off Final last season, and given he is still very young, there could be plenty more to come.