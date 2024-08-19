Glasgow Rangers sealed progress into the quarter-finals of the League Cup on Saturday evening despite yet another subpar performance at Hampden Park.

The 2-0 victory over St Johnstone may have sent the Ibrox side through to the next round, but Philippe Clement’s men struggled throughout the game. Cyriel Dessers scored a contentious opener, before Ross McCausland rounded things off with a well taken effort late on.

A win is a win, but things just feel so flat right now on the pitch. With a Premiership clash coming up against Celtic in a few weeks, Clement must get his side firing, otherwise, it could be a rout.

The Belgian was missing Ridvan Yilmaz from his starting XI against the Saints after he suffered an injury against Dynamo Kyiv last week.

The Turkish defender will now miss four to six weeks of action, which means the already problematic left-back area may well need some added depth before the end of the transfer window.

Will he sign a replacement in the next week or so? As it looks like the Gers are showing interest in a defender who currently plays in Italy…

Rangers showing interest in Croatian defender

As per reports in Italy, there has been an update regarding Rangers transfer activity surrounding their need for another left-back, with claims made that Domagoj Bradaric of Salernitana is currently on Clement’s radar.

The suggestion is that the Gers have already opened talks regarding a potential move for the defender, with a loan move with an obligation to buy having been mooted.

An initial temporary deal would perhaps be the best course of action, especially as Yilmaz should be fit in the next few weeks, and with Robbie Fraser and Jefte – two young talents – already at the club, another permanent option wouldn’t make much sense.

In the short term, however, signing Bradaric could be a wise move by Clement, allowing some room for Jefte to operate in a more advanced position.

Domagoj Bradaric’s 2023/24 season in numbers

It's fair to say Salernitana didn’t exactly enjoy the best of seasons during 2023/24. The club finished rock bottom of the Italian top flight, recording just two wins all season while accumulating only 17 points.

Having won the French Ligue 1 title with Lille, the 5 foot 10 defender moved to Italy and made 31 league appearances during his maiden season before missing just four games last term for the club.

Croatian players to make an appearance for Rangers Player Club signed from Games Antonio Colak PAOK 39 Borna Barisic NK Osijek 239 Niko Kranjcar New York Cosmos 26 Nikica Jelavic Rapid Vienna 55 Dado Prso Monaco 119 Via Transfermarkt

Among his teammates, Bradaric ranked third for accurate passes per game (29) in Serie A, along with ranking fourth for key passes per game (1.1), sixth for successful dribbles per game (0.6) and fourth for interceptions each match (0.9), showcasing his skills across a range of metrics.

Despite his side being relegated, these statistics prove he was clearly one of the better performers.

Bradaric also won 3.1 total duels per game – a success rate of 54% - while grabbing three assists and creating four big chances, solid figures from the left-back, who clearly likes to burst forward often.

Although playing for the worst team in Serie A last season, the Croatian ranked in the top 25% across the entire league for interceptions (1.05) and ball recoveries (4.91) when compared to his positional peers.

This shows that he should have no problem adapting to Scottish football, especially given how solidly he has performed for a team that struggled majorly in 2023/24.

His inclusion as the main left-back until Yilmaz returns to the team would suggest Jefte is pushed into a left-wing slot, something which Clement has experimented with already this season.

Why Domagoj Bradaric could thrive with Jefte

Despite playing the vast majority of his senior career on the left side of the defence, the Brazilian showcased his attacking traits during a loan spell at APOEL Nicosia last season.

In just 31 league matches, the 20-year-old scored three goals while registering four assists. Not only that, but the youngster averaged one key pass per game and succeeded with 2.4 dribbles per match too – a success rate of 62% - clearly proving where his true qualities lie.

Clement has obviously paid attention as two of his three appearances for the Light Blues have come in a more advanced role, as he demonstrated glimpses of his attacking talents during the two Champions League ties against Kyiv.

For the game against St Johnstone, Jefte reverted to the left side of the defence, linking up well with Rabbi Matondo during the match.

Bradaric would perhaps offer greater defensive support given his experience across Europe’s top five leagues, which would allow the Brazilian a free rein to cause chaos in the final third.

The Croatian – as previously mentioned – is no slouch at getting forward at the right times either, suggesting that the pair could form a dream partnership up and down the left flank for Clement.

There are just under two weeks left of the current transfer market, meaning time isn’t exactly on Clement’s side. This could see the Gers bringing in a few players on temporary deals, such as a move for Bradaric.

Judging by his career so far, the 24-year-old would be a wonderful addition to the current first-team squad and would be adequate cover for the injured Yilmaz.

Jefte certainly looks like one of the more exciting purchases by the manager this summer. If he can gain consistent game time, there is no doubt that he could secure the club a substantial profit in the future.

Bringing in the current Salernitana defender would be a smart piece of business, especially as a loan deal could give him more flexibility with regard to other areas of the team, as funds are tight at the moment unless there are outgoings.

The next few weeks could make or break the club’s season. Let's hope Clement and Co can get things right.