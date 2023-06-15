Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has wasted little time in attempting to improve his playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Kieran Dowell, Jack Butland, and Dujon Sterling are all poised to officially complete their moves to Ibrox at the start of next month, joining on free transfers from Norwich, Crystal Palace, and Chelsea respectively.

The English head coach is looking to bolster his side and one player he needs to replace in the coming weeks, or months, is attacker Ryan Kent.

His contract with the Scottish giants expired at the end of last month and the exciting winger has put pen to paper on a deal to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Who could replace Ryan Kent at Rangers?

Beale could find the dream replacement for the English forward by securing a deal to sign reported target Kwadwo Opoku, who is available for a fee as high as €4.8m (£4.1m).

The 21-year-old dynamo is a wide player who has the potential to be a goalscorer and creator in the final third, in the same way that Kent was for the majority of his time in Scotland.

During his five-year stint with Rangers, the Englishman scored 33 goals and assisted 56 in 218 appearances for the club. He proved himself capable of making a big impact at the top end of the pitch and excelled in the Scottish Premiership.

The former Liverpool prodigy averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03 in the top-flight in 22/23 and contributed with three goal and eight assists.

Kent showcased his inventive skills with nine 'big chances' created in total and 2.2 key passes per game, which shows that the talented ace regularly opened up the opposition with his passing and crossing.

Opoku's form in the MLS in 2022 suggests that the Ghanaian youngster has the potential to develop into a dream replacement for the 26-year-old.

The 5 foot 7 wizard plundered eight goals and three assists in 20 starts in the league for Los Angeles FC, which indicates that the young whiz can offer a big goal threat from the flanks.

He also created 11 'big chances' for his fellow attackers and this shows that the exciting magician is able to provide a significant creative threat from out wide in the same way that Kent did in the Premiership in the season just gone.

Opoku, whose "flair" was hailed as a strength of his by talent scout Jacek Kulig, produced consistent quality in the MLS and journalist Owuraku Ampofo described his efforts as "magnificent".

He could now carry that form over to the Premiership and take on the pressure of being in the team to score and create chances week-in-week-out for Rangers as their Kent replacement next season.