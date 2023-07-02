An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to offload players from the squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest on Rabbi Matondo's future at Rangers?

Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop has revealed that former Schalke forward Rabbi Matondo will be allowed to move on from the Light Blues in the coming weeks.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ross Wilson snapped him up from the German side on a four-year contract last year, with Michael Beale now deciding to part ways with the attacker.

The reporter Tweeted: "Wales international Rabbi Matondo is free to leave Glasgow Rangers this summer. Matondo spent a loan spell with Stoke in 2021 and could return to English football after being made available by the Scottish club."

Who could replace Rabbi Matondo at Rangers?

Beale could ruthlessly ditch the £28k-per-week flop by signing his replacement in the form of LAFC winger Kwadwo Opokou, who is a reported €4.8m (£4.1m) transfer target for the Gers.

Matondo, who is capable of being deployed on the right or the left wing, endured a difficult debut campaign in Scotland as he failed to nail down a regular place in the side.

He averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.74 across 19 league appearances, which placed him 26th in the squad, and contributed with four assists without scoring a single goal.

The 22-year-old created four 'big chances' for his teammates in total, showing that the ex-Manchester City prodigy rarely made an impact in the final third.

Opoku averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.87 across 20 league starts last year. He scored eight goals and provided three assists to go alongside his impressive 11 'big chances' created. Opoku's form for LAFC in 2022 suggests that Beale would be landing an upgrade on Matondo by signing the MLS ace, which would open the door for the current Gers man to move on.

Only Malik Tillman (10) scored more than six league goals for Rangers outside of penalty taker James Tavernier and strikers Fashion Sakala, Antonio Colak, and Alfredo Morelos.

This suggests that the LAFC magician, whose performances in 2022 were described as "magnificent" by journalist Owuraku Ampofo, has the potential to be Beale's outstanding scoring option from out wide after Tillman's return to Bayern Munich,

The 21-year-old wizard could come in as an immediate upgrade on Matondo, therefore, which would allow the manager to ditch his underperforming Welshman instantly.