After such a disastrous start to the season, Rangers have been back to their best in recent weeks, and could now get another boost in the form of a returning player for the first time in 15 games against Ross County.

Rangers injury news

Still 11 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic despite their recent resurgence, Rangers may be left with no choice but to set their focus on moving ahead of Aberdeen and at least into the top two once again. It's a more realistic goal given that they sit just four points behind them with a game in hand, with the Gers having been boosted by seven games without defeat.

Among their improved results have been victories over Nice in the Europa League in thumping fashion and a recent 6-0 thrashing of Kilmarnock ahead of their clash against Ross County this weekend.

The good news, in what is a relief for the under-pressure Philippe Clement, looks set to continue for those at Ibrox, who are set to receive a welcome injury boost ahead of Sunday's game.

As confirmed by Clement, Oscar Cortes could now make his long-awaited return against Ross County after missing the last 15 games in all competitions through injury. The winger may finally have the chance to get a run of games under his belt after suffering constant setbacks on the injury front.

Providing an update on the potential returns of Cortes and Rabbi Matondo, Clement told reporters (as relayed by Football Scotland): "Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes were in full training today for the first time, so that is positive news."

Of course, the Belgian won't want to rush either player back, but there's no doubt that Cortes' return in particular should provide Rangers with another much-needed boost.

"Direct" Cortes can finally make his mark

After injury cut his loan spell short last season, it looked as though Cortes would make up for lost time when he arrived on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window, only for injury to strike the Rangers star once again.

Missing the last nine league games in what has been a mixed Rangers run, Cortes now finally has the chance to kickstart his Ibrox career.

Described as "direct" and someone who "has an eye for goal" as he was on his way to Rangers by South American football journalist Nathan Joyes, there's clearly still a talented player in Cortes.

Whether the Ross County game comes too soon for a return remains to be seen, but forthcoming games against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League and a must-win Old Firm derby against Celtic could see the return of Cortes at last.