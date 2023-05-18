Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale could be a busy man in the coming months as he prepares to overhaul his squad with the view to competing for trophies in the 2023/24 campaign, after ending the current one without a single honour.

The head coach has gone on record to state that this summer "will be the biggest rebuild this club has seen in a number of years" and the midfield, in particular, could undergo a significant surgery.

Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis, and Malik Tillman could all be on their way out of Ibrox in the coming weeks as their contracts, and loan in the Bayern Munich gem's case, come to an end.

This could open the door for the Light Blues to recruit new central midfielders and adding more creativity to the squad should be a priority for Beale as his current options have been lacking in that department.

No player in that position has provided more than four assists in the Scottish Premiership and Lundstram, Arfield, and Davis have all failed to register more than 0.5 key passes per game.

Beale could find his new creative magician in the middle of the park by securing a swoop for reported transfer target Pablo Torre, who could be the Englishman's own version of Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric.

Who is Pablo Torre?

He is a 20-year-old central midfielder who currently plays for Barcelona and previously played for Racing Santander before making the big move to Xavi's side last summer.

The diminutive maestro has been described as the "Spanish Luka Modric" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, who also hailed the youngster as "amazing" and a "wonderkid", and his form before transferring to the Catalan giants indicates that he could have the potential to be Rangers' own version of the Croatian magician.

Kulig once wrote on his own website that Torre has a similar style to the veteran Ballon d'Or winner as he 'knows how to dictate tempo using his good vision, passing ability at all distances and natural technique to create dynamism on the team’s build-up process.'

The Spanish dynamo has only played ten senior matches for Barcelona but his form for Racing Santander in 2021/22 suggests that he has the quality to be a creative force in midfield for the Light Blues.

Torre racked up ten goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances in all competitions and these statistics show that the youngster has the creativity to be like Modric - who assisted 12 goals in 45 outings for Real last term - in the Premiership next season whilst also being an excellent technician, as per Kulig's assessment of his ability.

Beale must now push the club to secure a swoop for the Spain U21 international from Barcelona in the coming months, whether that is on loan or on a permanent deal.