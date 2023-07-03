An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their pursuit of additions to Michael Beale's defensive options in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Jonathan Panzo to Rangers?

Scottish Express journalist Scott Burns has revealed that the Light Blues are still eyeing a deal to sign central defender Jonathan Panzo ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

They have not advanced in their efforts to land the Nottingham Forest player's signature, despite knowing what it would take to sign him, and are now facing competition from multiple teams.

The reporter Tweeted: "Been told by sources on all sides that a move for Jonathan Panzo to Rangers is not any closer. Rangers remain interested. They know the fee and wages but have yet to trigger the deal. German and English clubs also remain actively in talks with Panzo's camp."

Football Insider previously reported that it would take a fee in the region of £2m to secure his services, although it remains to be seen how much he is demanding in wages.

Where would Jonathan Panzo fit in at Rangers?

The left-footed defender could slot in as competition for Ben Davies on the left side of the back four, whilst also being able to fill in as a full-back when needed to cover for Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz.

His arrival, therefore, could be terrible news for current Gers centre-back Leon King in the short-term as it may leave the academy graduate in need of a move elsewhere to find regular game time.

The 19-year-old talent only made four competitive appearances for the club after Beale took the job during the break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Two of them came from the start - against Hibernian and Hearts in May - on the left of a central defensive pairing, which is where Panzo would likely feature.

Experienced campaigners Connor Goldson and John Souttar are in the squad to compete for a place on the right and the manager would then have Davies and the current Forest ace to battle it out for the second spot.

Panzo, was once praised as being "outstanding" by former boss Mark Robins, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.99 across 29 Championship appearances for Coventry last term. He made 3.3 tackles and interceptions per match - more than any Rangers centre-back managed in the Scottish Premiership - and won 58% of his individual duels.

King, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.89 over 15 league outings - lower than Davies, Souttar and Goldson - alongside 1.6 tackles and interceptions per clash for the Light Blues.

These statistics indicate that the Scotland U21 international will find game time hard to come by next season with the competition for positions that would be created by the signing of Panzo.

As a result, it could lead to him needing a loan move in the coming weeks.