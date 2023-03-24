Glasgow Rangers endured arguably their worst ever spell under former manager Pedro Caixinha as he couldn’t quite grasp the scale of the challenge at the Ibrox side upon arriving in March 2017.

Woeful results in the Premiership, an embarrassing loss in the Europa League qualifying stages to Progres Niederkorn and a transfer record that borderlines on horrendous, signing flops such as Dalcio, Carlos Pena and Fabio Cardoso arguably set the club back.

One of his worst signings however was that of striker Eduardo Herrera, who arrived in Glasgow alongside Pena in what was prophesied as key attacking duo that could spur the Light Blues to end Celtic’s recent hegemony in Scotland.

Unfortunately the duo failed to generate a spark never mind light up the club during their failed stint and Herrera in particular cost the club money that could have been ideally spent elsewhere.

How much did Eduardo Herrera cost Rangers?

The Mexican joined the club for a fee of £1.5m in the summer of 2017 from Pumas in his homeland, with Caixinha eager to explore unknown avenues in order to strengthen the club ahead of his first full season.

Herrera had scored 57 goals for Pumas before his move to Scotland while also representing Mexico nine times, netting three goals, and it looked as though this was a player who could improve the current starting XI.

24 appearances and two goals later he was sent out on loan to Santos Laguna under new boss Steven Gerrard before the start of the 2018/2019 season, having cost the club £750k per goal.

He was still contracted to the club through until 2020 and Gerrard sought to end the arrangement, especially considering he was a reported £20k-per week deal that was bleeding the club dry.

He finally left the club in January 2020, joining Mexican side Puebla, and it was a move that clearly benefited all parties.

Across his 135-week spell at Rangers, Herrera rinsed the club for a grand total of £4.2m, combining his £1.5m transfer fee plus the £20k-per-week salary he earned during his stay in Scotland.

It might not seem much, but money was precious around this time, especially when the club couldn’t count on regular European runs to boost the finances.

Luckily, there weren’t as many flops under Gerrard and the reign of Caixinha will go down as one to forget, with players such as Pena and Herrera nowhere near the ability to shine for the Gers.