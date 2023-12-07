On any other day, Rangers could have easily scored six or seven goals against Hearts, yet they had to settle for a nervy 1-0 win.

Philippe Clement started with arguably his best lineup for the clash at Tynecastle and despite the Gers failing to string two passes together, Danilo had a goal disallowed before Abdallah Sima scored a wonderful effort following a pass from James Tavernier.

The goal should have opened the floodlights, yet the Brazilian missed two big chances, while Ridvan Yilmaz and Sima himself also missed chances to extend the lead in what was a poor showing in front of goal.

A win is a win, however, and the on-loan Brighton starlet proved that he is still one of the biggest goal threats Clement has.

Abdallah Sima’s game in numbers vs Hearts

The winger scored for the second game in a row with a neat finish as the first half was coming to an end, and it was a goal which was badly needed.

The 22-year-old took four shots in total and could arguably have had more than the solitary goal as he missed a big chance during the second half, yet he looked menacing on the left wing.

His constant attacking nature meant he lost possession 20 times, yet he made one key pass during the tie, and he is undoubtedly Clement’s number-one choice on the left wing.

Todd Cantwell was the hero, however, as his efforts in the number ten role proved that this should be his position going forward.

Todd Cantwell’s game vs Hearts in numbers

Although he was given a rating of 6/10 by Glasgow Live, Cantwell suitably impressed just behind Danilo against the Jambos and his non-stop efforts were key to the Gers being a constant threat to the opposition goal.

He did lose possession 11 times, yet he was always keen on tracking back and winning the ball despite being dispossessed, a far cry from his poor display against Aris a week ago.

The Englishman completed 90% of his passes, took 59 touches and succeeded with four of his five dribble attempts as he regularly cut through the Hearts’ defence with ease.

While he didn’t register a goal or an assist, his performance was still excellent and suggests that he is clearly the best option for Clement to utilise in the number ten role.

Three points secured is a job done, but the lack of ruthlessness in the box will be a massive worry for Clement, especially with a cup final coming up along with a crucial European tie.

There will be plenty of shooting practice needed by Danilo ahead of the weekend clash against Dundee and with plenty of goals needed in order to improve their goal difference compared to Celtic, the former Feyenoord striker will need to hit the ground running against the Dens Park outfit.

While the passing was sloppy in spells and the finishing underwhelming, the Gers looked dominant throughout and, slowly but surely, Clement will find a way to win better with this group of players.