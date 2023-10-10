Glasgow Rangers are in the market to secure a new head coach to lead the team for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign after they decided to part ways with Michael Beale.

The Light Blues made the decision to sack the English boss and announced that Steven Davis would be in interim charge until James Bisgrove can find a permanent successor.

Player Position Jack Butland Goalkeeper James Tavernier Right-back Connor Goldson Centre-back Ben Davies Centre-back Ridvan Yilmaz Left-back Jose Cifuentes Midfielder Ryan Jack Midfielder John Lundstram Midfielder Sam Lammers Right winger Cyriel Dessers Striker Abdallah Sima Left winger Beale's last Rangers XI vs Aberdeen

Since the Northern Ireland international took on the job, Rangers have lost 2-1 to Aris in the Europa League and secured a 3-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership.

Bisgrove now has a two-week period during the international break to find the club's next first-team head coach and one name that has emerged as a candidate for the job is Philippe Clement.

What's the latest on Philippe Clement to Rangers?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Scottish giants are currently in "talks" with the Belgian boss over a possible move to Ibrox this week.

The reporter has claimed that the former AS Monaco chief has been identified as one of the side's main targets to replace Beale by the board, and they are now in negotiations to secure his services.

Tavolieri has also added that the 49-year-old tactician is keen on accepting the role but has also held talks with Al Shabab, which suggests that the Light Blues could face competition to land his signature.

Bisgrove could now secure a coup by sealing a deal for the superb tinkerer as his managerial career to date suggests that he has the potential to be the club's best hire since Steven Gerrard.

How many trophies did Gerrard win with Rangers?

The former England international was brought in from Liverpool's academy set-up in 2018 and went on to secure a Scottish Premiership title during his time at Ibrox.

He finished second behind Celtic in each of his first two seasons at the helm but the board felt that there was enough evidence there to suggest that the success would come, and they were proven to be right.

Gerrard led his side to an incredible 2019/20 campaign as his team won the Premiership as invincible with 32 wins and six draws from their 38 matches.

Rangers racked up 102 points from those games as they managed to go through the season without losing a single match, which allowed them to lift the trophy ahead of their rivals - stopping them from closing in on ten in-a-row.

The 43-year-old head coach also left the Gers in a fantastic position in the 2021/22 campaign. They were top of the table with eight wins and 27 points after 12 Premiership matches at the time of his move to Premier League side Aston Villa, which suggests that he was on his way to another title before opting to move south of the border.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst came in to replace the ex-Liverpool man and failed to see out the job as he did not win a league title throughout his spell at Ibrox.

How many trophies did van Bronckhorst win at Rangers?

The Dutch chief did not secure the Premiership crown for the Scottish giants but he did win the Scottish FA Cup at the end of his first season with the Light Blues.

Van Bronckhorst finished second at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and was then relieved of his duties with the club in second after 15 league matches the following term.

Arguably, the highlight of his tenure in Scotland came when the 48-year-old tactician led Rangers to the final of the Europa League, which included a two-legged win over Borussia Dortmund on the way, only to lose to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties.

However, his lack of success at Premiership level seemingly cost him as former sporting director Ross Wilson opted to replace him with Beale during the break for the Qatar World Cup last year.

How many trophies did Beale win for Rangers?

That move turned out to be a big blunder by the ex-Rangers chief, who is now with Nottingham Forest in England, as the ex-QPR head coach failed to win a single trophy for the club before his recent dismissal.

The 43-year-old boss finished second in the Premiership last term and started the current campaign in terrible form as his side lost three of their first seven league matches, the last of which resulted in him losing his job.

His dreadful start to the current term has already left the Glasgow giants a staggering seven points adrift of the top of the table after just eight games, which is a significant deficit to overturn before the end of the season.

Clement is now being eyed to do a better job than Beale and van Bronckhorst did and his track record suggests that the potential is there for him to finally replace Gerrard.

How many trophies has Philippe Clement won?

The Belgian coach has secured seven trophies throughout his managerial career to date, which includes four league titles, and would arrive at Ibrox as a proven winner.

Clement, who typically deploys a 4-4-2 formation, has won four titles in the top-flight in Belgium and three of those came in succession between the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.

The first of his hat-trick of league crowns came with Genk and then Club Brugge snapped him up before going on to win the league in each of the subsequent two seasons.

Former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell hailed the Belgian tactician as a "successful" young manager who has the ability to coach and develop young talent to improve his squad.

This indicates that this appointment could benefit the younger players in Glasgow, including the likes of Zak Lovelace and Ross McCausland, as they would have someone in charge who knows how to help talented prospects progress.

The Ligue 1 chief also stated that Clement plays "daring" and intense football for the supporters to enjoy, which suggests that the 49-year-old boss could provide the fans at Ibrox with a style of play that they could get behind moving forward.

Therefore, Bisgrove could secure Rangers' best appointment since Gerrard by bringing him in as he is a proven winner who has showcased an ability to coach teams to league titles, after Beale and van Bronckhorst both failed to do that in their respective spells.