Highlights Philippe Clement's positive impact on Glasgow Rangers is evident with recent wins and a well-deserved point in the Europa League.

The team has some key players sidelined due to injuries including Kemar Roofe and Borna Barisic.

Ridvan Yilmaz, who has shown promise in his limited appearances, could be given a chance to start against Hearts and showcase his skills.

Glasgow Rangers will be looking to continue their positive form since Philippe Clement took charge of the club a few weeks ago as a Premiership tie against Hearts awaits this afternoon.

A 4-0 win over Hibs last weekend was followed up with a well-deserved point against Sparta Prague in the Europa League in midweek, despite the Gers being the poorer side for much of the contest.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast for the Belgian, he could well make some changes ahead of the Hearts clash.

Rangers team news vs Hearts

The Belgian provided an update on the current injury situation surrounding the squad when talking with the media prior to the game today, saying: "Kemar [Roofe] will not be available for the weekend - next week we need to take a good look at how he is getting on and how we bring him back long-term.

"Borna [Barisic], we will see if he can train tomorrow or not."

The Belgian also opened up on other Ibrox stars who have been out of action for a period of time, including Jose Cifuentes, Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling.

"[Jose] Cifuentes will hopefully train tomorrow with the team - Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling will not be available."

With some vital players out, Clement must rely on several names who didn’t quite get a fair crack at the whip under Michael Beale, and Ridvan Yilmaz is someone who could be trusted to start.

Ridvan Yilmaz could start against Hearts

The Turkish left-back has shown glimpses of his impressive talents since joining the club last summer, yet he has failed to secure a regular run of matches.

He has missed 38 games due to a variety of injury issues during his brief Gers career thus far, as the £12k-per-week gem has only made 20 appearances in total, scoring once.

His goal came in a recent League Cup tie against Livingston, where he was offered a rare start under Beale, and he gave the Ibrox faithful an indication that he should be utilised more with a wonderful display.

The youngster scored an excellent solo goal that was praised by Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie, who said: “Brilliant play from Ridvan Yilmaz, that's the variation of options he gives you!

“Runs the full length of the Livingston half driving beyond two men before finishing from range. That's some goal from your left-back.”

Although he doesn’t get forward as often as Barisic, the Turk can clearly give Clement something totally different against Hearts compared to the Croatian defender, and Barrie was quick to praise his versatility following the showing against Livingston.

The journalist said: “Think Ridvan's forward running and combination play has made a big difference tonight. Just gives you more options, and the opposition a greater variety of problems.”

It makes no sense to start Barisic if he is struggling with a knock, whereas Yilmaz will be fresh considering he wasn’t part of the Europa League squad.

If he performs well against the Jambos, he could well send a message to Clement that he is ready for a sustained run in the first team.