Glasgow Rangers will curse the timing of the recent international break as the Ibrox side look rejuvenated under new manager Philippe Clement.

Under the Belgian – who replaced Michael Beale last month – the Gers have won five of their six matches, while conceding only three goals, and not only has he got the club brimming with confidence, but he has established a clear playing style.

This has all come using the same players that Beale had access to, and it suggests the previous regime was clearly missing something.

Clement has inherited Beale’s summer signings and while several have underperformed – most notably Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers – the likes of Jack Butland and Danilo have impressed at opposite ends of the pitch.

With this foundation, the 49-year-old could build his squad around these two summer arrivals and with the January transfer window approaching, could he be tempted to delve into the market for a player or two.

He will have his own targets, of course, and plenty of ideas on how to vastly improve the squad. The key question is, will the finances be there to adequately meet his ambitions?

With this in mind, it looks as though the Light Blues are showing an interest in a Premier League defender who is struggling for game time in his current team…

Rangers transfer news - Ben Godfrey

According to 90min, the Glasgow side have reportedly shown their interest in Everton centre-back Ben Godfrey just weeks until the transfer window opens.

The Toffees are open to selling the player they purchased for a fee in the region of £20m just over three years ago, especially considering he has featured just once this season in the league.

Fellow Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also interested in the defender, however, and these two sides indicate the Gers have some stiff competition on their hands.

Throw in the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, and it’s clear that if Clement really wanted the Everton player, he is going to have to make an impressive pitch.

He does have 18 months left on his current contract and this could potentially knock down the asking price, but it remains to be seen just how low Everton will drop with regard to a price tag.

If Clement does somehow manage to pull off this signing, it could be reminiscent of the Gers swoop for Connor Goldson back in 2018 and Godfrey could be just like the current Rangers defender.

Connor Goldson’s Rangers statistics

The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender joined Steven Gerrard’s revolution just over five years ago and hasn’t looked back since.

He has become a mainstay in the heart of the Ibrox defence, missing a total of just 17 matches through injury during his half a decade in Glasgow, and has gone on to win a Premiership title along with the Scottish Cup, while making 283 appearances in the process.

His highlight was featuring in all 38 matches during the title-winning 2020/21 season, where he won 71% of his total duels and was dribbled past just 0.2 times per game, demonstrating how impressive he was physically and proving to be one of the best defenders in the country.

Injury disrupted his 2022/23 season, but he has roared back during the current campaign and not only can be imposing at the heart of the defence, but the fact he ranks second across the squad for accurate passes per game suggests the Englishman is able to pass his way out of danger and begin attacks from the back.

Godfrey has shown similar characteristics in the past and this could give him the chance to turn into another Goldson for Rangers.

How Ben Godfrey and Connor Goldson compare

The 25-year-old helped Norwich City win the Championship title in 2019 where he won 57% of his total duels and was dribbled past only 0.3 times per game, showcasing a maturity far beyond his years as he gained promotion to the Premier League.

He significantly impressed during his first season in the top flight to secure a move to Everton and in his maiden campaign for the Merseyside outfit, Godfrey won 64% of his ground duels and he also ranked in the top ten in the squad for accurate passes, tackles and interceptions per game, demonstrating that he could become a regular fixture in the first team over the coming years.

His early form at the Toffees led journalist James Whaling to brand him a “monster” and the £20m fee was beginning to look like an incredible bargain.

His appearances started to dwindle, however, as following 36 games played during his first season, this number subsequently dropped to 27 during his second year to just 15 last term and under Sean Dyche, he has slipped way down the pecking order.

Goldson found himself in a similar position during his last two years at Brighton, featuring just 18 times across all competitions, and the move to Rangers certainly revitalised him while giving him the platform to challenge for trophies and feature on the European stage.

Perhaps a fresh start north of the border is exactly what Godfrey needs in order to give his career a jolt. What better club to join than Rangers?

If he keeps fit, there is no doubting his talents and he could even form a solid defensive duo alongside Goldson, improving the Gers backline in the process.

The next few weeks could be crucial with regard to making inroads into signing the defender and with the likes of Spurs and the Magpies interested, Clement may need to act swiftly.

He is too talented to be languishing on the bench for Everton, and he could well take notice of his former teammate, Todd Cantwell, and his career trajectory.

Once a starlet in East Anglia, he went through some rough times at the club before he joined Rangers. He now looks like a different player and one who could finally return to the form that saw him shine brightly in the Premier League, albeit rather briefly.

Godfrey has the attributes to play at the highest level, but will Rangers be the lucky side who manage to snatch him up? Only time will tell.