Glasgow Rangers head into the weekend buoyed by two recent victories in the Premiership and it keeps the Ibrox side in the chase for the title.

Celtic lead the way, but if the Gers can go on a consistent during the festive season, culminating in a victory over their Old Firm rivals, then the chase for the league crown may be closer than many anticipate.

Philippe Clement will be under no illusions, however, as the Light Blues have not been at their best since returning from the international break and their lacklustre efforts in front of goal could cost them dearly against stronger opposition.

With this in mind, will the Belgian delve into the transfer market in order to improve this department?

Rangers transfer news – Scott McKenna

The former Club Brugge manager may have to ship a few players out during the January transfer window in order to raise funds for any potential new signings.

This could mean some wholesale change at Ibrox in the coming weeks, and it should hopefully stand the club in good stead for the future.

While an attacking player or two would not go amiss, it might be the defence in which Clement strengthens first and a move for Scott McKenna would make perfect sense.

The defender – alongside club captain Joe Worrall – have both been banned from Nottingham Forest first team training, although it has been reported that this is not due to behavioural reasons, instead because they are expected to move on in January.

Both players have been told they are free to find new clubs in the winter window and the Gers could look to snap him up in the next few weeks.

Football Scotland have claimed that Rangers could potentially be one of the possible destinations for the Scottish defender, although Celtic have also been mentioned as a suitor, although there is nothing concrete to suggest there is interest from the club at this time.

With the failure to secure a left-sided centre-back to compete with Ben Davies in the summer, Clement could certainly rectify that decision by making a move for the Forest player.

The 27-year-old titan would also boost the homegrown quota, which is so important for European competitions and his £20k-per-week wages should pose too much of a problem, especially if a few players are offloaded from the wage bill.

The Ibrox side could secure him for a knockdown price as his contract is due to expire at the end of the season and a move could be ideal for both parties, especially as Connor Goldson needs a dream partner at the heart of the defence.

The statistics that show Scott McKenna would be a dream Connor Goldson partner

As previously stated, the Gers failed to sign a left-sided centre-back during the summer and with Davies the only player who is a natural in this position, it poses a slight worry.

The Englishman has not quite lived up to his £4m transfer fee and he was linked with a move to Stoke City on loan just a few months ago before the Light Blues rejected the approach.

Leon Balogun was the only central defender signed by Michael Beale and while his experience has been invaluable at times, the 35-year-old ace will only be at the club for a season as his contract expires next year.

Goldson has been the mainstay at the back for the club this term, but the constant chopping and changing of defensive partners is not ideal.

The 30-year-old colossus has kept clean sheets in nine of his 14 matches in the Premiership this term, along with winning 5.7 total duels per game – a success rate of 69% - and recovering 7.4 balls per game, certainly justifying his constant selection in the starting XI.

Adding McKenna into the mix could see the defence improve and while he has not had much gametime this term – featuring just five times in the Premier League – his experience of Scottish football suggests it would not take him long to get up to speed.

Scott McKenna’s career statistics

The defender started his career with Aberdeen, making 118 appearances across a six-year spell which included a couple of loan spells at Ayr United and his performances for the Dons eventually led to international recognition.

Indeed, he won his first 14 Scotland caps whilst in the north-east and, with his stature growing in the Premiership, he began to attract interest from England.

Scott McKenna's domestic statistics 2022/23 2023/24 Accurate passes per game 27.8 26.2 Total duels won per game 2.9 5.2 Tackles per game 0.6 0.8 Clearances per game 4.2 5 Interceptions per game 0.6 1 Stats via Sofascore

Forest secured his signature with a transfer fee which could rise to £5m and on the surface, it was an excellent deal for both parties.

The Scot made 24 Championship appearances during his maiden season at the club, but it was the 2021/22 campaign when he really began to demonstrate his talents.

Not only was he voted Player of the Year after making 51 appearances in all competitions, but he also played a vital part in Forest securing promotion to the Premier League for the first time in the 21st century.

McKenna impressed in the top flight last season, ranking third across the whole squad for accurate passes per game (27.8) along with ranking third for clearances per game (4.2) while winning 61% of his total duels per match, and he certainly looked comfortable playing against the elite.

He was even hailed as “incredible” alongside Willy Boly back in February, and it looked as though he could form the cornerstone of the Forest defence for the next few years.

The recent updates surrounding his future prove that he will be on the move during January, and it represents an ideal chance for the Light Blues to sign a Premier League quality defender for a solid transfer fee.

He could, therefore, be a dream partner for Goldson and add a left-footed balance in the centre-back partnership, which could help Rangers build out from the back.

Clement’s side have conceded only seven goals in the league this term, and they have the best record in the division, yet much of this is due to the performances of Jack Butland in goal as opposed to excellent defending.

If the Belgian manages to make a few signings in the next few weeks, it could just give the Ibrox side the boost that they need in order to improve on their recent performances.

While Celtic are at the summit, they can still be caught, but it will take a massive effort from all involved at the club and the hard work starts now.