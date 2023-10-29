Highlights Cyriel Dessers struggled against Sparta Prague, offering very little to the team and failing to make an impact in the final third.

Brazilian attacker Danilo has shown promise in his limited playing time and could provide the attacking threat that Dessers lacks.

Danilo's impact as a substitute in the previous match changed the dynamic of the game, and if given a chance from the start, he could help secure a league victory for Rangers.

Glasgow Rangers kept their second consecutive clean sheet and came away from Prague with an unlikely point after swatting away an onslaught during their Europa League clash on Thursday evening.

Philippe Clement saw his side escape with a 0-0 draw against Sparta Prague and while the first half was rather underwhelming, the Gers came into the match during the second half and were unlucky to not emerge with all three points following some positive substitutions.

With a tie against Hearts to come this afternoon, the Belgian may look to rotate some of his squad where possible and this should mean dropping Cyriel Dessers to the bench.

Cyriel Dessers struggled against Sparta Prague

The striker has scored just four goals across 17 matches for the Light Blues and against the Czech side, he looked out of sorts.

The Nigerian international somehow managed to remain on the pitch for 74 minutes and, during that time, he took just 21 touches, completed only six passes, and failed to take a single shot, offering very little to the team whilst leading the line.

His performance came under scrutiny from Rangers Review journalist Jonny McFarlane, who dubbed the 28-year-old as a “terrible signing” while also saying that “he gives his team no chance” and it is time that he made way for another summer signing today – Brazilian attacker Danilo.

Danilo nearly scored the winner against Sparta Prague

The 5 foot 9 forward has yet to make his mark at the club and has missed a number of games after he fractured his cheekbone against St Johnstone last month.

Before then, he had made just four starts for the Light Blues while scoring three goals, and the Brazilian has looked like a menacing threat in the final third in his short time at Ibrox so far.

Clement will be hoping to count on the player in the next few weeks, and he could have changed the outcome of the match in midweek, impressing as a substitute.

Across just 16 minutes of action, Danilo had two shots – with one crashing off the crossbar – while also winning one ground duel and making one tackle, yet it was his impact that gave the Gers impetus in the final minutes.

With Dessers failing to contribute with any meaningful action during his spell on the pitch, the dynamic changed the moment the former Feyenoord striker replaced him and this could be vital heading into the next few weeks.

Clement hailed him following the match, saying he had “looked bright” but also claiming that “we need to focus on making him stronger” and the closer he returns to full fitness, the better Rangers will be that’s for sure.

The signing of Dessers is looking more and more strange as time goes on as he fails to offer any substantial attacking threat in the final third.

It will be interesting to see what kind of future he has under the Belgian manager, but for the match this afternoon, Danilo simply has to be unleashed from the first whistle.

If he is, the Gers could secure yet another league victory and continue their momentum under Clement, and the ex-Eredivisie marksman could get Ibrox rocking with a strong performance through the middle of the pitch.