Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement has a tough job on his hands after taking over from Michael Beale, and he will need to hit the ground running in order to impress the Ibrox faithful.

The current crop of players have not been good enough so far this season, failing to qualify for the Champions League group stages while slipping seven points behind Celtic in the Premiership table.

The Belgian coach will have his own ideas and processes on how to bring the Gers back to the summit of Scottish football and this will include getting a tune out of the current crop of players, while thinking about the future.

There are five players out of contract in 2024, and they will be keen on showing the new boss their talents in order to secure an extension. John Lundstram is one of those five and could this be his final season at Ibrox?

How has John Lundstram performed this season?

The former Sheffield United midfielder is into his third season with the Light Blues, yet he only has a Scottish Cup winners medal to show for it.

Across the squad this term, Lundstram ranks fifth for accurate passes per game (61) while also ranking eighth for key passes per game (one), seventh for tackles per game (1.3) and fourth for interceptions (1.3), suggesting he has not exactly been a standout so far this season as other players have outperformed him.

Clement may look to give every player a clean slate and this could benefit everyone, especially the summer signings. With less than a year to go on his current deal, however, might Lundstram be looking over his shoulder as there is plenty of young talent emerging through the academy.

Cole McKinnon is one of the players knocking on the door with regard to securing regular minutes in the first team, and he could turn into an ideal heir for the Englishman.

How good is Cole McKinnon?

The youngster has already featured for the senior side, playing against Hearts on the final day of the 2021/22 season, even scoring a debut goal and the future looked bright for the teenage starlet.

Ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, the midfielder was sent out on loan to Partick Thistle in order to gain regular minutes at a club playing in one of the most challenging leagues in the country, and it may have helped to improve his game.

Before he joined, journalist Jordan Campbell praised the teenager, saying: “Understand Rangers midfielder Cole McKinnon, who signed a new three-year deal yesterday, is expected to join Partick Thistle on loan.

“The 19-year-old is highly rated at Ibrox and scored in the final league game of last season. Goes box-to-box and has a knack of getting a goal.”

Although predominately featuring in the centre of midfield, McKinnon was able to burst forward often from the middle of the pitch and create chances for others, while also scoring the odd goal himself.

He finished last season having scored three goals and registered three assists across 31 matches and while Partick failed to get promoted, the Scot impressed. Meanwhile, Lundstram has zero goals or assists in the Premiership this term.

Indeed, the 20-year-old whiz has made the matchday squad on five occasions this season, including both Europa League ties, and surely he will get his opportunity to shine under the new manager in the coming months.

Lundstram turns 30 in February and while this is still relatively young for the modern player, he certainly is not in his peak years anymore.

This could provide McKinnon, who has showcased his ability to chip in with goals and assists from a central midfield position, an opportunity to take over as the former Sheffield United star's heir at Ibrox.