Glasgow Rangers couldn’t have expected a much better start under Philippe Clement. The Belgian has led the Ibrox side to six wins and a draw in his first seven matches.

It is a far cry from their form in the opening stages of the campaign and the poor results – and performances – led to Michael Beale being sacked.

His summer transfer business didn’t exactly do him many favours, as several of his signings underperformed during the embryonic stages of their spells in Scotland.

Only Jack Butland and Danilo have lived up to expectations and Clement may need to delve into the January transfer market to add some new faces to his squad.

Rangers transfer news

With this in mind, it appears the 49-year-old isn’t hanging around with regard to making early forays into the market.

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers are monitoring young Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller ahead of making a potential move for the player.

Celtic are also keen, along with a handful of Premier League sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United, indicating that Clement faces some incredible competition for the 17-year-old.

The teenager has recently signed a new deal at the Steelmen and this could throw a spanner in the works regarding a January move, especially coupled with his latest injury blow which will rule him out until the early stages of 2024.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the Light Blues have raided Motherwell for a brilliant young talent, as they lured Bailey Rice to Ibrox last summer, and he certainly has the potential to make the grade at Rangers.

Lennon Miller’s career statistics

The teen sensation only made his senior bow during the 2022/23 campaign going on to play five times last season and this has clearly given him a solid base to work from.

Stuart Kettlewell, the Motherwell manager, lauded Miller as a “special talent” last month and he has already made 14 appearances so far, scoring and assisting once apiece, proving he has an excellent future in the game.

Like Rice, he is a central midfielder who can also operate either further forward or slightly deeper when required.

Rice made his debut for Rangers in February this year, becoming the club’s youngest ever league debutant aged just 16 years, four months and 14 days.

The youngster has kicked on and played twice for the senior side this term, with this experience proving crucial to his early career development.

The former Well starlet has everything required to one day become a mainstay in the Gers midfield, and it's clear Clement feels the same way about Miller, hence the interest.

Despite his tender age, Miller ranks in the top ten across the Motherwell squad for accurate passes and key passes per game, suggesting that he can mix it with the senior players and contribute effectively.

Rice has demonstrated that there is a clear pathway for talented young players arriving from other Scottish clubs to make the grade at Ibrox.

Miller has the added benefit of playing regularly in the Scottish Premiership this term and this is something that could give him a big advantage when compared to the other young talent emerging from the academy at the Gers.