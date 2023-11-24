Glasgow Rangers will return to the domestic fold this weekend high on confidence following a sparkling start to life under Philippe Clement.

They face Aberdeen in the Premiership in what is a dress rehearsal for the League Cup final next month and after the Dons suffered a recent 6-0 defeat to Celtic, they will be hurting.

This could play into the Light Blues' favour however, as they will be able to inflict more misery onto the north-east side and gain the upper hand heading into the cup final.

With 12 games to come before the winter break, Clement will need to be smart and utilise his squad to its full potential, rotating players wherever possible to conserve energy.

If the Gers can make it through to the other side having claimed a trophy, secured progression in the Europa League and remained in touching distance with Celtic, the Belgian will endear himself further to the Ibrox faithful.

After this hectic spell, he can start to concentrate on the January transfer window and there is no doubt he will have his eye on a signing or two in order to rejuvenate a weary squad.

Rangers transfer news – Ben Godfrey

With the window fast approaching, the rumour mill begins to circle, and the Gers have been linked with a few names already.

Most notably Godfrey, who is finding playing time hard to come by this season, making only two appearances for the senior side.

According to 90min at the start of November, the Light Blues were showing interest in the centre-back, although they face stiff competition from both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in their pursuit of the Everton defender.

Clement could have received a boost regarding a potential move, however, as the 25-year-old was recently demoted to the U21 side for the match against Athletic Bilbao, and it fuels rumours that he looks set to leave the Goodison Park outfit in the winter window.

With the Toffees suffering a ten point deduction in the Premier League and potential financial difficulties, this could play right into the hands of Rangers, who may be able to land Godfrey for a cut-price deal.

The Ibrox side already have five centre-backs in the senior squad, yet this could all change in the next few weeks.

Leon Balogun has just a few months left on his current contract and he will surely say his goodbyes come May. This could suggest Godfrey would be the perfect heir to the Nigerian.

Leon Balogun’s season in numbers

The 35-year-old spent two years in Glasgow between 2020 and 2022, winning the Premiership title and a Scottish Cup along with reaching a European final, yet he was released at the end of his second season.

Michael Beale decided to bring him back prior to the current campaign and his calming presence has allowed him to thrive whenever he has played.

Before Clement arrived, Balogun had made just two starts across all competitions, but the former Club Brugge boss appears to trust him more than Beale.

Leon Balogun's career statistics Games Goals Rangers 70 2 Mainz 58 1 Fortuna Düsseldorf 30 0 Turkiyemspor 29 4 Darmstadt 21 4 QPR 16 1 Brighton 12 1 Wigan 11 0 Werder Bremen 3 0 Hannover 96 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

He isn’t part of the European squad, yet the defender has started three of Clement’s five domestic matches and he has impressed in the top flight.

In his most recent appearance against Livingston, Balogun was a colossus at the back, winning 13 out of his 15 total duels along with making four clearances and three interceptions as the club eased to a 2-0 victory.

The Nigerian is approaching the end of his career, and it looks like he will be in Glasgow for just 12 months during his current stint, hence Clement eyeing up a defender or two.

Godfrey may not be at his best right now, but he has proven Premier League and international experience and, with the right manager, he could regain his form.

Ben Godfrey’s career statistics

Although he made his professional debut with York City, Godfrey really came to prominence during his spell at Norwich City between 2016 and 2020.

During that time, he made 78 appearances for the Canaries and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League by winning the 2018/19 Championship title.

The Englishman played all but eight league matches for Norwich in the top flight and this led to attention from Everton, who signed him for a fee in the region of £25m in 2020.

During his debut campaign with the Toffees, Godfrey was impressive, ranking in the top six across the squad for accurate passes per game, while ranking in the top five for clearances and interceptions per game, suggesting that he fitted into the side with relative ease.

Former professional boxer Tony Bellew even lavished praise on the player, lauding him as “immense” and a “revelation” for his performances in the Premier League.

Gareth Southgate even gave him his England debut at the end of his maiden season in Liverpool, as Godfrey played against Austria and Romania prior to Euro 2020, although he didn’t make the eventual tournament squad.

His career has been in a downward spiral since then. Since the beginning of the 2021/22 season, Godfrey has made just 44 appearances for Everton in all competitions.

His two appearances this term combined with the fact he turned out for the youth side recently indicate that Sean Dyche doesn’t have much trust in him and his future clearly lies away from Merseyside.

Related Davies ditched for "immense" titan in Rangers' dream XI after January Clement could delve into the transfer market for a signing or two in January

This is good news for Rangers, who could make their swoop in the coming weeks. Clement will be desperate to land a player or two during the January transfer window and Godfrey could be an ideal signing.

Low on confidence and lacking in minutes, the Belgian could revive him following a dismal start to the 2023/24 season and bring him back to the player who gained two caps for England just over two years ago.

With Balogun not expected to have his contract renewed, there will be a space for another defender come next summer, yet the Light Blues can get ahead of the curve by launching a move for the 6 foot gem in the coming weeks.