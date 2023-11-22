Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be desperate for the January transfer window to open so he can work on securing a couple of new signings for the Ibrox side.

On the surface, it doesn’t appear as though much work needs to be done on the squad, especially with their form since the Belgian took over.

If you take a deeper look into the first team squad, however, some cracks begin to show and the former Club Brugge manager will be keen to improve as soon as possible.

By the time the winter window rolls around, the Gers could have secured progress in the Europa League, while hopefully claiming the League Cup trophy and this should give Clement more incentive to bolster his team.

With that in mind, the Glasgow side have been linked with a few names already. Here is a look at how the Ibrox side could line up following the winter transfer window if Clement manages to land a few players.

1 GK – Jack Butland

It would take a lot for Jack Butland to be replaced as the number one, especially with his form since joining during the summer.

Butland has featured in every single match for the club this term and has kept 11 clean sheets across 23 matches, conceding 20 goals in the process.

Although there was some interest recently from Birmingham City, the Gers have no intention to sell at the current time, unless there was an offer that was too good to turn down.

2 RB – James Tavernier

James Tavernier has once again been the club’s main source of goals this season, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions, while he has also grabbed three assists for good measure.

The 32-year-old will be under pressure to lift more silverware as captain, especially as the side have underperformed in recent seasons.

Under Clement, this could all change and Tavernier will remain a key part of the starting XI unless something drastic happens.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Like Tavernier, Connor Goldson has been a mainstay in the heart of the defence for the previous five years and that doesn’t appear to be changing despite a new manager coming in.

Goldson has missed just one match all campaign and the Belgian clearly identifies him as a key member of the senior squad.

The question is, who could be his regular partner at the back once the transfer window closes?

4 CB – Ben Godfrey

The Light Blues were recently linked with interest in the current Everton defender, according to 90min, and could he potentially be Clement’s first signing for the club?

The Toffees are open to selling the 6 foot gem as he has made just two appearances all campaign while his career is currently stalling.

Previously dubbed as “immense” by former professional boxer Tony Bellew, Godfrey could replace Ben Davies at the heart of the defence from February onwards.

The former Liverpool defender hasn’t enjoyed the best of times at the club - having been criticised for getting "bullied" at centre-back, according to Krik Broadfoot - and following interest from Stoke City in the summer, January might see another club come in for him.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

Borna Barisic is attracting interest from Serie A due to his contract expiring at the end of the season and this could allow Yilmaz the chance to cement his place in the starting XI.

The Turkish gem has started just four league matches so far this season, but three of those have come under Clement, and he could have a positive future if he continues to impress.

6 CM – Noah Mbamba

The Light Blues have been linked with Belgian youngster Mbamba ahead of the transfer window, and they will be keen to beat Manchester City to his signature.

Although aged just 18, he has featured three times for Bayer Leverkusen this term, registering a Bundesliga assist and his ceiling is limitless.

If he did move to Rangers, he may not be a regular starter, but he could have a positive impact on the side should he swap Germany for Scotland.

7 CM – Jose Cifuentes

Another Michael Beale signing who hasn’t hit the ground running, but that’s not to say that he won't develop into a top-class player.

The Ecuadorian has played 15 times for the club, yet with just one assist to his name, he perhaps isn’t quite hitting the heights which saw him shine for Los Angeles FC.

Gaining a steady run of games under Clement will bolster his confidence, hopefully, and this could see him control the midfield.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

The youngster has enjoyed a productive few months. Firstly, he has emerged as a regular under Clement in the league, making four appearances and he even made his debut for Northern Ireland recently.

Although raw, it’s evident that the 49-year-old sees his potential and, if given more opportunities, the 20-year-old will continue his upward trajectory.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

The former Norwich City gem has often been stuck out on the right wing this term, but utilising him through the middle will be better for the club in the long term.

He registered eight goal contributions from an attacking midfield slot last term and it's clear this is his favoured position.

Going forward, Clement should ditch Sam Lammers and move Cantwell into a number ten role.

10 LW – Abdallah Sima

The on-loan winger has emerged as a solid goal threat on the left wing, netting nine times in 22 matches.

While inconsistent at times, his ability to pop up with moments of class suggest that he will continue to feature on a regular basis.

11 ST – Bojan Miovski

Danilo has to be the key number nine for the Gers going forward, but making a move for Bojan Miovski could give him some competition.

Former Gers striker Kris Boyd has touted him for a move to the Gers and having scored 20 Premiership goals since joining Aberdeen in the summer of 2022, he certainly knows how to get the better of defences in Scotland.

Cyriel Dessers has netted just six goals since moving to Glasgow in the summer, and he hasn’t lived up to the hype since arriving.

Miovski might not be a marquee name, but he knows where the back of the net is and could prove to be a solid addition, while also giving Danilo some competition.