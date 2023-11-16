When Glasgow Rangers won the Premiership title in 2021 – their first league crown in a decade – it looked as though the tide in Scotland was finally turning.

Celtic had dominated, securing nine league crowns in a row, yet four of these were won when the Gers weren’t even in the top flight and with the chase for ten in a row proving too much, Steven Gerrard’s men took full advantage.

They didn’t just win the title, but they set numerous records along the way. The Light Blues conceded just 13 goals in 38 league matches, a new British record and became the first Rangers side to remain unbeaten through an entire league season since 1898/99.

It was a wonderful achievement and this should really have been the turning point, establishing Rangers as the top dogs once again in Scotland and confining Celtic to a period of misery.

It didn’t quite work out that way, as Gerrard wasn’t sufficiently backed during the 2021 summer transfer window, failing to really improve in key areas and the Gers subsequently failed to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

Just a few months later, Gerrard was gone. Aston Villa had prised him away from Ibrox and what should have been the start of a fantastic era ended in a puff of smoke.

Before he left, however, the Liverpool legend did sign a player who has seen his value soar since arriving in Glasgow just over two years ago, as John Lundstram has become a regular fixture in the starting XI.

John Lundstram’s market value at Sheffield United

The Englishman first came to prominence in the lower leagues down south, making over 100 appearances for Oxford United before securing a move to Sheffield United in 2017.

The Blades secured promotion to the Premier League during Lundstram’s second season at the club, and he soon firmly established himself as a regular in their side in the top flight.

His first season saw Lundstram score five times and grab three assists, all while missing just four matches, and his consistency continued during the following season, as he missed just ten league matches, although he failed to score.

These performances saw his market value rise to €8.5m (£7.4m) in January 2021 according to Football Transfers, yet the Blades didn’t receive a penny for him as with his contract expiring, he joined the Light Blues on a free transfer.

Despite that being a real blow for the Blades, Gerrard, meanwhile, was undoubtedly delighted, saying at the time: "John is a player I have known for some time and knew he would enhance our squad.

"Having played in the Premier League, he has the undoubted quality to enhance our midfield with his technical ability and physicality and I was impressed with his attitude and ambition when we spoke over recent weeks.”

High praise from the former Reds captain and while Lundstram’s value hasn’t quite hit the heights during his time in Sheffield, the Gers could still make a tidy profit on him should they decide to sell him.

John Lundstram’s market value at Rangers

With his Premier League experience, the former Oxford gem was expected to settle in at the club straight away and make a solid impression.

It was a tricky start for the midfielder under Gerrard however, as he initially struggled with the physicality of the Scottish game, but with time, he acclimatised and his performances in Europe under Giovanni van Bronckhorst were a joy to behold.

During their stunning run to the Europa League final in the 2021/22 season, Lundstram scored twice, against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig – with the latter strike sending the club through to the final – and his performances drew praise from a variety of people.

Former Gers icon Ally McCoist even got in on the act, saying: "His form the last couple of months has been nothing short of magnificent. He's become a cult hero.

"His numbers at the club are ridiculous, and in the competition this season."

They failed to win that final against Eintracht Frankfurt and went on to endure a trophyless season during 2022/23, one in which Lundstram was below his best.

He still made 52 appearances in all competitions, but scored only five goals. According to Football Transfers, his current market value is €2.9m (£2.5m), which suggests that Gerrard hit the jackpot in signing the player for free.

John Lundstram’s season in numbers

The 5 foot 11 gem looks revitalised under Philippe Clement as the team certainly struggled to perform well under Michael Beale.

Not only is the 29-year-old ranked third across the whole squad for accurate passes per game in the league this term (63.7) but he also ranks fourth for big chances created (two) and third for interceptions per game (1.1), proving that he looks back to his best and there is no doubt the player could be integral over the remaining few months of the season.

Lundstram has started in every single one of Clement’s matches in charge thus far, and it looks as though it could be between Ryan Jack, Nico Raskin and Jose Cifuentes with regard to who will partner him in the engine room.

The Belgian could face a dilemma in the next few weeks, however, as Lundstram’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season, and it remains to be seen whether he will decide to extend it for another couple of years.

Rangers players out of contract next year Games this season Age Jon McLaughlin 0 36 Leon Balogun 5 35 Borna Barisic 17 31 Ryan Jack 16 31 John Lundstram 20 29 Kemar Roofe 10 30 Stats via Transfermarkt

His recent performances suggest he deserves a new deal, even if it is just for another two years, but it looks as though Clement has him in his future plans.

With the £22k-per-week man's value currently sitting at a decent amount, the former Club Brugge boss could even sell him on in the near future if he did remain at the club and secure a solid profit in the process.

With the Light Blues chasing success on four fronts this term, the manager will be looking for his regular players to continue this wonderful form of late and Lundstram has been instrumental in the new boss winning six out of his opening seven matches.