Glasgow Rangers are in a far better place during the current international break than they were during the previous one.

Philippe Clement has transformed the side from one which was struggling domestically, without a specific play style, into a team bursting with confidence that has won six of the previous seven matches in all competitions.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, the Belgian could see this as a perfect chance to improve his squad, while also moving on a few players in the process.

With several Light Blues players out of contract at the end of the season, the winter window is the final chance for the club to secure a transfer fee for them. Kemar Roofe is one of those players and Clement must ruthlessly ditch him in the coming weeks.

Kemar Roofe’s season in numbers

The 30-year-old has suffered yet more niggling injury issues this term, missing a few matches, and over the course of his Rangers career, he has almost missed more games (82) than he has played for the club (88) since arriving in 2020.

Dubbed a “great talent” by journalist Dean Jones, the 5 foot 10 forward has played ten matches this term, starting just six times and scoring one goal.

While he may be one of the finest forwards at the Gers, his injury record proves his impact is severely limited.

He currently ranks in a lowly 15th position for shots on target per game (0.2) in the squad domestically, while also ranking 14th for big chances created (one) and 19th for successful dribbles per game (0.2), suggesting when he does play, his influence is hardly excellent.

Could this tempt Clement to move him on in January?

The decision Clement must take on Roofe

Despite playing just 88 times for the club, Roofe has still managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions, and he has scored some big goals during his three-year spell at the Gers.

Who can forget the extra time winner against Braga in the Europa League quarter-final during the run to the final in 2021/22? Or his sublime goal from the halfway line against Standard Liege in monsoon conditions.

Roofe has always stepped up to the plate on big occasions, but it appears as though injury problems have finally caught up with him.

With just a few months left on his current contract, it's highly unlikely that Clement will be offering him an extended deal, and he could even try and secure a fee for him in January.

The striker is currently earning £26k-per-week and that is a lot for someone to not contribute on a regular basis.

When fit and healthy, Roofe is a wonderful addition to the starting XI as his intelligence and vision allow him to cause chaos for opposition defences along with scoring some wonderful goals.

This has been on show less and less, however, over the previous 18 months, and it is time for the Jamaican international to move on. It remains to be seen whether this will be in January or next summer.