Glasgow Rangers will be expecting another three points in the Premiership when they return to action on Sunday.

Aberdeen are the opponents and a win could set them up nicely for the League Cup final against the same opposition in just a few weeks.

Philippe Clement has yet to lose since joining the Gers in mid-October, and he will be keen on keeping that run going for as long as possible as the club chase glory on all fronts.

Indeed, the Gers face a critical run of 12 fixtures over the next 38 days and if they can pile pressure on Celtic in the league, claim the League Cup trophy and secure progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League, the Ibrox faithful will enter the new year with hope more glory can follow.

A positive run will allow Clement to delve into the transfer market with confidence he can land another player or two as his first team squad needs some depth added to it in key positions.

It isn’t just established regulars he is on the lookout for either, as the Belgian has earmarked a couple of teenage talents to sign in the upcoming transfer window, which could benefit the first team in a few years.

Rangers transfer news – Mason Cotcher

A few weeks ago, the Sunderland Echo reported that Rangers were showing interest in Sunderland youngster Mason Cotcher ahead of launching a potential move for the 17-year-old.

They weren’t the only club keen, however, as the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal were also keeping tabs on him, and he had even featured in an U18 match for the Gunners as a trialist, and it looked as though they had the upper hand.

A recent update on Cotcher has been provided by Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, who said:

“England U17 forward Mason Cotcher has been training with the 1st team squad at #Arsenal after leaving Sunderland. Rangers are also interested in signing the 17yr old and moving cross-border to Scotland would be for much lower compensation.”

The Light Blues have enjoyed success with this pathway before, luring the likes of Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo to Scotland for minimal fees due to the cross-border rules, and a move for Cotcher would likely repeat this scenario.

It wouldn’t be the first time the club have signed a promising young talent who had been on the books at Sunderland either, as a certain Ally McCoist was signed by the club from the Black Cats.

While it may be too early to say just how good Cotcher will turn out, his eye for goal and clinical nature could be a big asset to the Gers, and could he become their next McCoist?

Ally McCoist’s statistics at Rangers

McCoist is arguably the finest postwar striker the Gers have had. Over the course of 15 years, ‘Super Ally’ managed to find the back of the net on 355 occasions while winning a sack full of trophies as the club became the undisputed kings of Scotland – powering their way to nine titles in a row between 1988 and 1997.

'Coisty' was a regular scourge for Celtic and his tally of 26 goals in Old Firm derby tussles is a record, proving how effective he was against their arch-rivals.

In truth, the club haven’t had a striker like him since he left following the 1997/98 season and while many have come close to replicating his goalscoring antics, McCoist was one of a kind.

Cotcher looks like he has serious potential to feature regularly on the big stage and with Clement already giving a chance to youngster Ross McCausland in recent weeks, the Englishman could be an ideal future partner for the winger.

Mason Cotcher’s youth statistics

The teenage gem first broke through into the U18 side during the 2021/22 season where he made six appearances in the U18 Premier League, but he failed to find the back of the net.

It proved to be a good platform to build on, however, as last term, he netted nine goals and grabbed an assist in just 19 matches in the same competition, showcasing his massive talent alongside some of the finest youth players in the country.

He has made a step-up in class during the current campaign as in two matches for the Arsenal U18 side, he has already scored and registered an assist and playing with better players looks to be paying dividends in such a short space of time.

Despite not making a senior appearance as yet, the youngster actually made the bench for Sunderland’s FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town at the start of the year, and it won't be long before he makes his professional bow.

Rangers could be the ideal place for him, especially with the progress shown by talents such as Zak Lovelace (who also arrived from England), Bailey Rice and the aforementioned McCausland.

Ross McCausland's season by numbers

The Northern Irishman made his first start for the Gers against Livingston prior to the International break and was impressive throughout.

He won a penalty in the first half and was a constant menace to the opposition defence during the match.

Despite averaging just 32 minutes of game time in the Premiership this season, the 20-year-old has created one big chance and averages one key pass per game, along with taking 0.4 shots per game, indicating how keen he is to make an impact.

The future looks bright for the Gers with regard to how many youngsters are emerging from the academy into genuine first-team prospects and if Cotcher does make the move north of the border, he could be added to this list.

Of course, no one knows how players will turn out, but under Clement, there appears to be a philosophy where everyone gets a chance, regardless of age.

This makes for a more confident squad of teenage gems who know if they work hard and improve, they will be given an opportunity in the starting XI at one stage or another.

Cotcher has a sublime eye for goal, and he could have a solid impact in the coming years if he joins the Gers, linking up well with McCausland in the process.