Glasgow Rangers return to domestic action today for one final match before yet another international break halts the campaign, just when the Gers were building up some momentum.

Under Philippe Clement, the club have won five and drew one of his opening six matches in charge and the turnaround from the stagnation under Michael Beale just a few months ago is remarkable.

The 49-year-old has established a clear identity and playing style, and while it will take time to develop, the embryonic stages of his reign have seen major progress.

A trip to Livingston presents its own unique challenges, especially with the playing surface and their style of play, but the early signs under Clement are positive, and the Gers should find a way to break through the Livi defence.

There will likely be some changes to the starting XI ahead of the tie this afternoon, with a few changes looking likely in order to rest some weary bodies.

Rangers team news vs Livingston

Following the 2-1 victory over Sparta Prague, Clement heads into the clash today nursing a few injuries, although some players should be back after the break.

The Belgian discussed these injuries when speaking to the press, saying: "I expect Rabbi Matondo back after the international break, John Souttar and Nico Raskin - so there will be more competition.

"We are unsure about Scott Wright for the weekend, but we are hopeful for after the break."

The good news is these players will be ready to step back into the team ahead of the hectic festive season, thus giving Clement some more options.

However, this doesn’t help in the Premiership today and the former Club Brugge coach might just have to rejig his starting XI slightly.

One change that must be made is moving Todd Cantwell to an attacking midfield slot and dropping Sam Lammers from the first team.

Todd Cantwell could replace Sam Lammers

The Dutchman looked like he was gaining in confidence following a wonderful display against Dundee a couple of weeks ago.

Not only did he score a stunning goal from outside the box, but he also assisted another Gers goal while creating a big chance and making one key pass during the tie.

It looked as though the former Atalanta man had finally turned the corner and was ready to showcase his wonderful creative talents, yet his display against Sparta was far from efficient.

He failed to have a shot on target during the match, while he lost possession nine times and struggled to really get into the match.

Cantwell was deployed on the right wing yet again under the Belgian, yet he cut inside to great effect and even scored his first goal of the season in the first half.

Hopefully, this could be a catalyst for the Englishman to demonstrate his talents and prove to Clement that he deserves to play just behind the striker.

Cantwell also completed 100% of his attempted passes in midweek, along with making one key pass, and took four shots in total, suggesting he was keen to get on the scoresheet.

Livingston will provide an altogether different challenge, but Cantwell’s eye for goal and creative abilities should give him the nod over Lammers.

Who will be unleashed on the right wing, however?

Ross McCausland’s season in numbers

With Wright missing the game through injury and Cantwell operating in a more central role, the vacant spot on the right wing should go to McCausland, who clearly deserves a spot in the starting XI given his impressive cameos this term.

Although he has yet to start a Premiership tie, the youngster has come off the bench four times and for an average of just 20 minutes on the pitch, he has already created one big chance and averaged 1.3 key passes per game.

Indeed, the emerging superstar has created the same amount of big chances as Lammers and has averaged more key passes per game than the Dutchman (0.5), further demonstrating the need to start him this afternoon.

The Northern Irishman has also made a splash in the Europa League, featuring twice and it was his 21 minute spell against Sparta that got a lot of people talking.

Not only did he manage to take two shots during his brief spell on the pitch, but McCausland also made one key pass, succeeded with his only dribble attempt and lost possession just once, showing that is capable on the ball.

This led to praise from journalist Josh Bunting, who said: “Ross McCausland has been excellent since coming on, he’s been positive. For such a young player his vision and eye for a pass is of superb quality. Honestly don’t think he’s long away from a start, brings a new dimension and spark into this Rangers side.”

Ross McCausland is out of contract at the end of the season

One of Clement’s priorities will be to tie the youngster down to a long-term deal, especially as his recent form could soon begin to attract admirers from afar.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has provided a recent update on his contract situation, saying: “Exclusive: Rangers have sent their proposal to talent Ross McCausland for new contract valid until June 2027.

Ross McCuasland's stats this season for Rangers Premiership Europa League Key passes per game 1.3 0.5 Successful dribbles per game 0 0.5 Big chances created 1 0 Touches per game 13.8 10.5 Stats via Sofascore

“Ross impressed again in Europa League in front of PL clubs scouts, now Rangers pushing to tie him down as compensation fee would be £350k in the summer.”

Having lost players such as Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos upon the expiration of their contract at the end of last season, Clement won't be looking to repeat Beale’s mistakes and thus must secure the young gem on a new deal.

He has the talent required to make an impact in matches, the main thing now is for him to build up some consistency while earning his first start for the club.

Unleashing the 20-year-old against Livingston would be a bold move by the Belgian, yet he could prove plenty of people wrong by working well alongside Cantwell and Danilo, who is likely to lead the line.

It could just be the catalyst for McCausland to make that right-wing spot his own.