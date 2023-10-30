Glasgow Rangers secured a confidence-boosting 2-1 win at Ibrox yesterday as Philippe Clement continued his solid start to life at the club.

Hearts led until the dying embers of the match but James Tavernier scored a penalty to equalise before he set up Danilo to score the winner in the 93rd minute.

It will feel like a smash-and-grab victory, but three points is all that matters and Clement will be happy with how the Gers fought until the final whistle.

Once again, however, there were a few lacklustre performances, most notably from Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers.

Michael Beale’s £7.5m duo now walking a tightrope

During the summer, Beale splashed the cash on the pair in order to freshen up his attacking options. Dessers cost £4.5m from Cremonese while Lammers arrived for a fee in the region of £3m and while £7.5m for two players could be seen as excessive, the nature of the transfer market meant Beale had to spend to secure players of high quality.

So far however, Dessers and Lammers have failed to live up to their transfer fees as they have struggled to settle in at the Light Blues.

The Nigeria international has scored four goals across 18 matches while he currently ranks first across the Ibrox squad for most big chances missed (nine) in the Premiership, a telling sign of just how poor he has been in front of goal.

The Dutchman has also been underwhelming and for someone who has such impressive technical ability, he has struggled with the nature of the Scottish game, and it is clear after Sunday's performance that Clement must now jettison the 26-year-old.

Sam Lammers' days may be numbered

The warning signs surrounding the former Feyenoord forward should have been apparent to Beale, as he has netted just six goals since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Lammers may have succeeded with 100% of his dribble attempts against Hearts, yet he missed a big chance (not for the first time this term) while failing to have a shot on target during the encounter.

The 6 foot 3 liability was dribbled past on two occasions along with losing possession 14 times and it is clear his defensive attributes also need some work if he is to make it at the Light Blues.

Clement may not offer the former Atalanta forward that luxury, however. The Belgian will be able to rely on several players returning from injury shortly, while youngster Ross McCausland made more key passes in 14 minutes than Lammers did in 83.

Perhaps it is time Clement places his trust in young gems such as McCausland instead of having to rely on Lammers time and time again, as it is clearly not working out for him in Glasgow.

A trip to Dundee on Wednesday could be the ideal opportunity for the manager to experiment with a few players and see what type of reaction he can get.

It may not even be Halloween yet, but the nightmare pairing of Lammers and Dessers could soon find themselves on the Ibrox scrap heap, and they have nobody else to blame but themselves.